MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Bishop-based grower supplies homeowners and landscapers across metro Atlanta with locally grown sod and professional installation.

BISHOP, GA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Atlanta Sod Farms LLC, a disabled veteran-owned sod farm and supplier based in Bishop, has been named a 2026 Landscaper of the Year Bishop winner by the Consumer Ratings Institute, following a 4.9-star rating across 172 verified reviews.

A farm-direct wholesaler with more than 20 years of combined experience in Georgia sod, Atlanta Sod Farms serves landscapers and homeowners across metro Atlanta with locally grown turf and professional residential and commercial installation. The company offers more than 20 sod varieties, including Bermuda, Zoysia, Centipede, Tall Fescue, and St. Augustine grasses, with options suited to sun, shade, drought tolerance, and high-traffic use. From site evaluation and ground preparation to fresh delivery and careful placement, the team focuses on proper soil prep, grading, and early watering so new lawns establish strong roots in Atlanta's warm, humid climate.

Looking ahead, Atlanta Sod Farms remains focused on supplying high-quality, farm-fresh sod and dependable installation for properties throughout the Atlanta area.

About Atlanta Sod Farms LLC

Atlanta Sod Farms LLC is a disabled veteran-owned sod farm in Bishop, Georgia, growing and delivering Bermuda, Zoysia, and other turf varieties and providing residential and commercial sod installation across metro Atlanta.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

James Youngblood

Atlanta Sod Farms LLC

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+1 (404) 631-7610

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Atlanta Sod Farms Named 2026 Landscaper of the Year, Bishop News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 28, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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