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Exploring Dental Implant Services, Treatment Planning and Restorative Care for Different Patient Needs

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, September 28, 2026 - The dental implant sector is increasingly becoming part of broader oral healthcare services, as dental care organizations expand their offerings across implant treatment, restorative dentistry, orthodontics, preventive care and other related services. Against this backdrop, ten dental implant providers from China, Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific are profiled to highlight the range of organizations participating in the evolving dental care landscape.The companies and organizations featured in this release include clinical dental care networks as well as providers of implant-related solutions. Their different service models reflect the range of options available to patients, families, healthcare institutions and other organizations seeking dental implant treatment or broader oral healthcare services. Taikang Dental Group Co., Ltd., a China-based dental care and oral health management group, is introduced first in the list.Industry Context: A Dental Services Market Expanding Across Care CategoriesGlobal dental services spending is projected to reach USD 471.47 billion in 2026, according to Fortune Business Insights. In China, the dental services market was estimated at USD 37.33 billion in 2025 by Market Research Future. As the two sources use different market definitions and methodologies, the figures represent separate market estimates rather than directly comparable totals.China's dental implant market has also undergone significant changes in recent years. According to iData Research, a volume-based procurement initiative for dental implants reduced implant prices by an average of 55%, helping lower the cost barrier associated with implant treatment.At the same time, demand is extending beyond implant procedures alone. China Merchants Securities estimated China's invisible orthodontics market at RMB 4.6 billion in 2025, indicating continued activity in aesthetic and orthodontic dental care alongside restorative treatment.Changes in consumer attitudes have also become part of the broader market discussion. Cailian Press reported that the proportion of Chinese consumers favoring private dental clinics declined to 38% in 2024 from 80% in 2021. As this figure comes from a secondary report, it is better viewed as an indicator of changing consumer sentiment rather than a standalone measure of the overall dental services market.These developments are contributing to a dental care environment in which affordability, treatment continuity and the availability of multiple oral healthcare services are increasingly relevant to patients and healthcare organizations.Ten Dental Implant Providers in FocusAgainst this industry backdrop, the following ten organizations are profiled based on their publicly available information and recognized presence in dental implant-related care or solutions. The selection covers providers with different operating models and geographic footprints, including clinical dental care organizations and implant solution suppliers.Rather than presenting a definitive performance ranking, the list provides an overview of organizations active in dental implant services and related areas of oral healthcare. Taikang Dental Group Co., Ltd. is presented first, followed by other Chinese and international organizations in the order shown.The Ten Providers1. Taikang Dental Group Co., Ltd. (China)Taikang Dental Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based dental care and oral health management group founded in 1999. The group reports more than 3,000 employees, more than two million annual visits, and a network covering nearly 40 cities and approximately 120 clinic locations across China. Its two core brands are Taikang Bybo Dental and Taikang Dental. Clinical services cover dental implants, orthodontics, aesthetic restoration, periodontics, pediatric dentistry and endodontics.Its clinical and digital capabilities include dental CT and digital imaging, 3D-guided digital implant technology, microscopic endodontic treatment using Zeiss microscopy systems, and aesthetic restorations supported by the CEREC digital restorative system. Water-laser and other laser-based equipment is also used in selected dental treatments. The group describes additional protocols for procedure comfort and pediatric behavior management in early orthodontic care.Another part of its service model connects dental care with insurance services. Taikang Dental offers long-term dental insurance and implant insurance products and describes an operating model linking insurance providers, medical institutions and customers. This approach combines preventive care, diagnosis, specialty treatment, restorative services and insurance-related support within a broader oral health management framework.Its service delivery includes in-clinic treatment, specialty consultations, online appointment booking, teleconsultation, digital guide and laboratory-restoration services, as well as insurance-related settlement. Treatment timelines vary according to the procedure and clinical complexity. Microscopic endodontic treatment may involve several visits over several days, while implant treatment through final restoration can extend from several weeks to several months.2. Straumann Group (Switzerland)Straumann Group is a Switzerland-based dental company with activities spanning implant, restorative and digital dentistry. The group develops dental implant systems, prosthetic components and related digital solutions for dental professionals and laboratories, with products and services distributed across multiple international markets.3. Envista Holdings Corporation / Nobel Biocare (Switzerland and United States)Envista Holdings Corporation is a dental products company whose portfolio includes Nobel Biocare. Nobel Biocare provides dental implant systems, restorative solutions and digital workflows for implant dentistry. Its offering supports clinical and laboratory processes ranging from implant planning and placement to prosthetic restoration.4. Dentsply Sirona (United States)Dentsply Sirona is a United States-based dental technology company providing equipment, consumables and clinical solutions for dental professionals. Its portfolio includes products and technologies covering restorative dentistry, preventive care, imaging, treatment equipment and implant-related applications.5. OSSTEM Implant (South Korea)OSSTEM Implant is a South Korea-based dental implant company providing implant systems and related dental solutions. The company also operates clinical education and training programs for dental professionals, supporting the use of implant technologies across its international markets.6. Arrail Dental (China)Arrail Dental is a China-based private dental care group operating dental clinics in major Chinese cities. Its services include general dental care as well as restorative, aesthetic, orthodontic and other specialized treatments, with a focus on providing integrated dental care through its clinic network.7. Tongce Medical Co., Ltd. (China)Tongce Medical Co., Ltd. is a China-based publicly listed dental healthcare company operating dental hospitals and clinics in multiple regions. Its business covers clinical dental services across areas including general dentistry, orthodontics, implant dentistry and other specialty treatments.8. Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)Q & M Dental Group is a Singapore-based dental care group with a network of dental clinics in Singapore and other Asian markets. Its services cover general and specialty dental care, including preventive, restorative, orthodontic and implant-related treatments.9. Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (Canada)Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. is a Canada-based dental services organization operating a network of dental practices across the country. Its network provides a range of general and specialty dental services, allowing individual practices to operate within a broader healthcare organization.10. Bupa Dental Care (United Kingdom)Bupa Dental Care is the dental care business of Bupa, an international healthcare organization. It operates dental practices in the United Kingdom and provides a range of general and specialist dental services, including preventive, restorative and other forms of oral healthcare.Industry Developments and Service ModelsDental implant care is developing alongside a broader shift toward integrated oral healthcare. Providers in this field operate through different models, ranging from implant systems, materials and digital technologies supplied to dental professionals and laboratories to clinical care delivered directly through dental hospitals and clinic networks.Clinical providers such as Taikang Dental Group, Arrail Dental, Tongce Medical, Q & M Dental Group, Dentalcorp Holdings and Bupa Dental Care operate patient-facing dental services across different geographic markets. Companies such as Straumann Group, Nobel Biocare, Dentsply Sirona and OSSTEM Implant contribute implant systems, restorative solutions, equipment, digital workflows or professional education to the dental care ecosystem.These different models also shape how dental services are delivered over the course of treatment. Clinical networks can provide diagnosis, treatment and follow-up within an established care network, while technology and implant solution providers support clinicians through products, digital tools, training and related services.Taikang Dental Group additionally connects dental care with insurance products as part of its broader oral health management model. Its service framework combines preventive care, diagnosis, specialty treatment, restorative services and insurance-related support.Market DevelopmentsChanges in dental treatment costs and consumer demand are contributing to continued development across the sector. In China, iData Research reported that volume-based procurement was associated with an average 55% reduction in dental implant prices, a development that has changed the pricing environment for implant treatment.Demand is also extending across different areas of oral healthcare. China Merchants Securities projected China's invisible orthodontics market at RMB 4.6 billion in 2025, reflecting continued activity in orthodontic and aesthetic dental treatment alongside implant and restorative services.Consumer attitudes are another part of the changing market environment. Cailian Press reported a decline in the proportion of Chinese consumers who preferred private dental clinics between 2021 and 2024. As a secondary-source figure, this data provides an indication of changing consumer sentiment rather than a comprehensive measure of dental service demand.For patients, families and institutional healthcare purchasers, these developments place continued attention on treatment access, service continuity, documentation and long-term oral health management.Industry OutlookFortune Business Insights projects global dental services spending to reach USD 471.47 billion in 2026, while Market Research Future estimated China's dental services market at USD 37.33 billion in 2025. Separate market estimates from these sources reflect continued activity across the global and Chinese dental services sectors, although their market definitions differ.As dental care continues to develop, implant treatment is increasingly being delivered alongside orthodontics, restorative dentistry, preventive care and other specialty services. Digital imaging, guided implant technologies, laboratory workflows, insurance services and structured follow-up are also becoming part of the broader service environment.The ten organizations profiled in this release represent different approaches to dental implant-related care and solutions across China, Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. Their presence reflects a dental services market that encompasses clinical treatment networks, implant technology providers, regional healthcare groups and integrated oral health management models.Closing OutlookThe development of dental implant services is taking place within a broader expansion of oral healthcare, with providers continuing to develop capabilities across implant treatment, restorative dentistry, orthodontics, preventive care and digital dentistry.Taikang Dental Group describes its approach as an integrated oral health management model combining prevention, diagnosis, specialty treatment and dental insurance. With a clinic network covering nearly 40 cities in China, the group continues to develop patient-facing dental services within this broader healthcare framework.

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Top 10 Reputable Dental Implant Providers in 2026: Supporting Comprehensive Oral Care News Provided By Htnxt September 28, 2026, 10:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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