NHO Revive Recognizes FDA Accelerated Approval Of Camizestrant And Continued Research In Breast Cancer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval to camizestrant (Etcamah) in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor for certain adults with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), HER2-negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer with an ESR1 mutation detected during aromatase inhibitor and CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy, based on an FDA-authorized test.

The approval, granted on September 4, 2026, was based on findings from the SERENA-6 clinical trial, which evaluated switching to camizestrant upon detection of an ESR1 mutation before radiographic disease progression. The FDA reported an estimated median progression-free survival of 16 months with camizestrant plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor compared with 9.2 months with continued aromatase inhibitor plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor. The approval was granted under the FDA's accelerated approval pathway, with confirmatory studies required to verify and describe clinical benefit.

NHO Revive is also contributing to the broader clinical research of camizestrant through prior conduct of the SERENA-2 study, as well as ongoing participation in the active studies like CAMBRIA-1 and CAMBRIA-2. These trials are evaluating camizestrant in other disease settings among patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, including advanced and early breast cancer. While these are separate from SERENA-6, they reflect continued research into the potential role of camizestrant across different settings of breast cancer.

NHO Revive remains committed to supporting clinical research and providing eligible patients with opportunities to participate in clinical trials evaluating investigational therapies.

About NHO Revive

NHO Revive is a clinical research site dedicated to advancing medical research and providing patients with opportunities to participate in clinical trials for different cancers and blood disorders.

For more information visit:

NHO Revive

NHO Revive

+1 248-721-9539

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NHO Revive Recognizes FDA Accelerated Approval of Camizestrant and Continued Research in Breast Cancer News Provided By Digital Auxilius September 28, 2026, 10:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.