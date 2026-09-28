NCP(SP) Issues Ultimatum To Maha Govt Over Drought Relief, Threatens To Block Samruddhi Mahamarg On Oct 12

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) NCP(SP) MLA, Rohit Pawar, on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra administration for failing to disburse direct financial aid to drought-affected farmers and agricultural labourers despite declaring drought across multiple regions.

He warned that if concrete relief measures and financial allocations were not officially sanctioned by October 12, party workers alongside affected farmers and labourers will physically block the Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway.

Setting a firm deadline, Pawar stated that if the Maharashtra Cabinet fails to release financial packages during its upcoming weekly meetings, a major highway agitation will be launched.

"If relief is not provided before October 12, farmers and agricultural workers will completely block traffic on the Samruddhi Mahamarg between October 12 and October 15," he cautioned.

Highlighting the scale of agricultural distress due to severe rainfall deficits, Pawar demanded a relief package worth Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000 crore.

Estimating crop loss figures across Kharif output, he noted that key crops like soybean, cotton, maize, tur, and paddy have failed to yield returns even to cover basic input costs.

According to his calculations, total crop damages across the state exceed Rs 35,900 crore, with Vidarbha alone suffering losses over Rs 22,400 crore.

Pawar sharply criticised the state's official listing of drought-impacted talukas. Pointing to Central Government portal data which flags severe drought conditions across 290 talukas in Maharashtra, he accused the state government of underreporting impacted regions.

He noted anomalies where high-rainfall regions were included on lists while moisture-deficient blocks-including parts of Nashik, Jamkhed, and his own Karjat-Jamkhed constituency (which recorded a 60 per cent rain deficit)-were left out.

Urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to avoid lengthy administrative delays and cumbersome eligibility conditions, Pawar advocated for immediate and blanket financial assistance.

He demanded complete disbursement of Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission, Gramin (VB-G RAM G) wages and soil-erosion damages ahead of Diwali, immediate financial assistance per hectare for affected farmers and direct monetary grants for landless agricultural labourers and fiscal discipline on long-term development expenditures to prioritise emergency farm relief.