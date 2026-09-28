Mahindra XUV400 EV Sales Drop SHARPLY Despite 456Km Range, Here's What Buyers Are Choosing Instead

Mahindra XUV400 EV sales have seen a sharp decline despite its claimed range of up to 456km. Know the latest sales trend, key features and factors shaping the electric SUV market in India.

Mahindra XUV400 electric car gives a solid 456 km range on a single charge. The EV gets a plush interior and modern features, but market sales have crashed terribly. Buyers bought only 10 XUV400 cars in August 2026. The company sold 66 cars a year ago in August 2025, meaning sales fell by 56 units this time. The model saw a massive 84% year-on-year sales drop. XUV400 now holds just a 0.02% share in the company's total market sales.

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Mahindra is showing great progress in the electric vehicle market. The company strengthened its EV lineup after bringing new models like BE 6 and XEV 9S. Mahindra even pushed MG Motors behind to become the second-largest EV maker after Tata Motors. But the company is seeing a continuous sales drop for its entry-level electric car, the XUV400.

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Mahindra offers the XUV400 car in two variants: EC Pro and EL Pro. The EV features a new dashboard, dual-tone interior, and an updated climate control panel. A 10.25-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver display are the main highlights. The company provides 6 airbags, a reverse camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and an electronic stability programme for safety.

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The 34.5 kWh battery pack model gives a 375 km range on a single charge. The company promises a 456 km range for the 39.4 kWh battery pack model. The car packs many features like dual-zone AC, rear Type-C USB charger, rear AC vents, wireless phone charging, sunroof, push-button start-stop, height-adjustable driver seat, and a panoramic sunroof. Tata Nexon EV stands as the main competitor for the XUV400 in the Indian market.

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