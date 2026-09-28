Delhi Shocker: Cop Attacked By 8 Men With Baseball Bat In Vijay Vihar (WATCH)

A head constable was allegedly attacked by a group of seven to eight men in northwest Delhi's Vijay Vihar. According to the policeman, the incident unfolded after he spotted a few men allegedly creating a ruckus in the area. He said he approached them and asked them to leave before heading back. However, he was allegedly confronted and assaulted by a larger group moments later.

“A few men were creating a ruckus, and I asked them to leave the area. As I was returning, seven to eight men came and started hitting me without any provocation,” the head constable said.

मंगोलपुरी में दिल्ली पुलिस के हेड कांस्टेबल पर बेसबॉल बैट से हमला।सड़कों पर अब पुलिस ख़ुद सुरक्षित नहीं।अमन विहार थाने में तैनात हेड कांस्टेबल कृष्णा पर कुछ युवकों का बेसबॉल बैट से ताबड़तोड़ हमला। (CCTV) वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल चैन छीनने का आरोप है।@CPDelhi @HMOIndia twitter/nkcKiEyK0i

- BUNTY CHOUDHARY JOURNALIST (@BJournalist0143) September 27, 2026

The policeman alleged that the attackers used a baseball bat during the assault. He sustained multiple injuries, including a wound near his eye that was serious enough to require stitches.

Following the attack, police registered a case and launched an investigation. One person has been arrested, while a few others have been detained for questioning in connection with the alleged assault.

Further investigation is underway.