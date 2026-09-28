Pushkar Viral Video 'Ek Shot Ka Kitna?' Female Tourist Allegedly Harassed By Men, Internet Demands Action (WATCH)

When a woman visitor from Israel went to India, her trip turned into a nightmare for her and an embarrassment for the whole country when a video showed some Indian men harassing and making fun of her. The video that is going viral on many sites says that the incident happened in Pushkar, Rajasthan. The tourist taped the video, which showed several Indian guys standing next to her and asking her over and over again to take selfies.

An angry woman was seen asking the guys over and over to leave, but she refused each time. In the background, one of the guys was heard telling his friend to ask the woman if she would charge them for each selfie.

The video went viral right away, making people angry on the internet. A lot of people called for strict action from the government in Rajasthan, while others said the event was "embarrassing" and "shameful."

Watch Viral Video

“This is not 'fun or harmless banter. A foreign tourist visiting India should not have to deal with this kind of harassment on the streets. @RajPoliceOfficial @AjmerPolice @RajasthanTourism @MinOfCultureGoI this incident needs immediate attention. Please identify those involved and take appropriate action under the law. If we want India to be a serious global tourism destination, basic safety and dignity for visitors cannot be optional,” the post read.

“Ek sh0t ka kitna legi, pooch.”A group of men are heard making sexually inappropriate remarks while harassing an Israeli tourist in what appears to be Pushkar, Rajasthan is not“fun” or harmless banter. A foreign tourist visiting India should not have to deal with this...

- Batman (@BatPhoenix07) September 27, 2026

Internet Reacts

“Give punishment so that no one can do such things,” a user said.“This is just embarrassing, on so many levels,” added another person.“How come such things happen in India so much? Why are we not taking such behaviour seriously and coming up with stricter punishments for such people,” added another.

“These people are doing more harm to the Indian tourism industry than the average person's lack of civic sense. They completely lack basic decency and are ruining India's image on the global tourist map,” added another.