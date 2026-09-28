UP Shocker: Retired Army Man, Wife Hacked To Death At Hathras Home Probe On

A retired Army man and his wife were allegedly hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon inside their home near the Agra bypass in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The victims were identified as 58-year-old Shamsuddin and his 55-year-old wife, Saddo Begum. Their blood-soaked bodies were discovered at their residence in the Sadabad Kotwali area on Sunday morning.

According to police, the couple was allegedly killed during the night. The crime came to light around 9.30 am when the house remained locked and failed to open despite repeated attempts. Locals raised an alarm and alerted the police.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha and Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan rushed to the spot along with other police personnel and examined the crime scene. Forensic experts and a dog squad were also deployed to gather clues and trace the suspects.

"Prima facie, it appears that they were killed with a sharp-edged weapon. Necessary legal action is being taken," the SP said.

Police said the motive behind the double murder has not yet been established. Five teams have been formed to identify the killers, establish the sequence of events and determine why the couple was targeted.

Shamsuddin had retired from the Army around two decades ago. Police said he had two wives and would stay with them alternately.

On Saturday night, he was staying with his first wife, Saddo Begum, at their house near the Agra bypass when the alleged killings took place.