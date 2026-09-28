Invitation To Presentation Of Interim Trading Statement For The Period Ending 30 September 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) InstallatørGruppen's Interim trading statement for the period ending 30 September will be published around 08:00 CEST on 28 October 2026.

The report will be presented on the same day at 10:00 CEST by Group CEO Niels Eldrup Meidahl and Group CFO Mathias Ringsted Grüner. The presentation will be held in English and can be followed on the web or by phone. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Link to webcast

Telephone conference: To participate and ask questions in the conference call, please register via this link.

The report and presentation will be available here





For further information, please contact: Maximillian Hjorth Beste, Head of M&A and Investor Relations Telephone: +45 2899 2846 E-mail:...