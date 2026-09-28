Mexico Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Evs, Nearshoring, And Energy Storage Fuel 12.96% CAGR And A USD 2.72 Billion Opportunity

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product Type, Power Capacity, Application, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico lithium-ion battery market reached USD 882.6 Million in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 2.72 billion by 2034. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.96% during 2026-2034. Rising electric vehicle adoption, renewable energy storage requirements, expanding electronics manufacturing, and government support for sustainable mobility are driving this growth.

Mexico's proximity to the United States, established automotive industry, lithium exploration activity, and accelerating industrial electrification further strengthen demand for advanced battery technologies. The country's role in North American manufacturing also creates opportunities across lithium processing, battery cell production, module integration, battery pack assembly, and supporting logistics.

Mexico Lithium-ion Battery Market Trends

Development of Domestic Lithium Refining and Battery Manufacturing

Mexico is advancing early-stage initiatives to establish domestic lithium refining and battery manufacturing capacity. Projects in Sonora and other northern states are evaluating lithium extraction and processing opportunities, supporting the development of a vertically integrated battery supply chain.

The establishment of the state-owned company LitioMX demonstrates the government's intention to secure national lithium resources and generate greater domestic value. These efforts could reduce import dependence, attract international investment, encourage technology transfer, and support specialized employment in emerging battery manufacturing clusters.

Private investment is also contributing to the industry's expansion. Cenntro Automotive Mexico, a subsidiary of U.S.-based Cenntro Electric Group, committed USD 200 Million over a three-year period through 2026 to establish a lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant in Nuevo Leon. The 10,436-square-meter facility supports Cenntro's electric vehicle distribution strategy in Mexico, particularly across government and commercial fleet markets.

USMCA and Nearshoring Support Supply Chain Localization

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is encouraging automakers and battery suppliers to localize production across North America. Mexico's mature automotive manufacturing base, skilled workforce, industrial infrastructure, and access to the U.S. market make it an attractive destination for battery pack assembly, module integration, component production, and logistics operations.

Nearshoring strategies are helping manufacturers reduce exposure to global supply chain disruptions while meeting regional content requirements associated with electric vehicle incentives. Tier-1 and Tier-2 suppliers are expanding in industrial corridors such as Nuevo Leon and Guanajuato, often near major original equipment manufacturers. This investment supports employment, technology development, and supply chain resilience while strengthening Mexico's position in the North American lithium-ion battery ecosystem.

International research cooperation is also expanding. In July 2024, Mexico and Buenos Aires signed an agreement to advance lithium value chain technologies through joint research. The partnership between Litio para Mexico (LitioMx) and Buenos Aires' CIC focuses on lithium extraction from clay and the development of local technical capabilities. Supported by CAF and academic institutions including CONICET and Universidad Nacional de La Plata, the initiative also includes plans for a Renewable Energy Research Center.

Mexico Lithium-ion Battery Market Segmentation

The market report analyzes industry performance and forecasts for 2026-2034 by product type, power capacity, application, and region.

Product Type:



Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lithium Manganese Oxide Others

Power Capacity:



0 to 3000mAh

3000mAh to 10000mAh

10000mAh to 60000mAh More than 60000mAh

Application:



Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicles

Energy Storage Others

Regional Coverage:



Northern Mexico

Central Mexico

Southern Mexico Others

Electric vehicles represent a significant growth opportunity as automakers increase production and fleet operators adopt lower-emission transportation solutions. Energy storage is another important application, supported by renewable power integration and the need for reliable electricity management. Consumer electronics and industrial equipment continue to generate additional demand across multiple battery chemistries and power capacities.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates the competitive structure of the Mexico lithium-ion battery market, including key player positioning, leading business strategies, market participation, and company performance. It also provides profiles of major companies operating across battery manufacturing, materials processing, automotive supply, energy storage, and related segments.

Key Questions Addressed



How has the Mexico lithium-ion battery market performed, and what is its outlook through 2034?

How is the market segmented by product type, power capacity, application, and region?

Which factors are driving demand for lithium-ion batteries in Mexico?

What challenges could affect market growth and supply chain development?

How is nearshoring influencing battery production and investment?

What are the principal stages of the Mexico lithium-ion battery value chain? Which companies are active in the market, and how is the competitive environment evolving?

Supported by electric mobility, renewable energy investment, manufacturing localization, and strategic cooperation, the Mexico lithium-ion battery market is positioned for sustained expansion. Continued investment in refining, production infrastructure, research, and regional supply chains will be central to the country's ability to capture value from the growing North American battery industry.

Key Attributes

