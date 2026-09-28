Heyvigo Launches Infinite Canvas For Multimodal AI Video Creation

New visual workspace brings image, video, text, audio, reusable assets, and AI-assisted production onto one connected canvas.

RAS AL KHAIMAH, EMIRATE OF RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HeyVigo today announced the launch of Infinite Canvas, a flexible visual workspace designed to help creators and production teams develop, organize, and refine AI-powered video projects without losing the relationships between ideas, assets, and outputs.Infinite Canvas lets users arrange image, video, text, and audio nodes across an open workspace, connecting creative materials into a visual production flow. Instead of managing prompts, references, and generated media in separate tools or folders, creators can see how each element contributes to the project and continue exploring new directions without disrupting approved work.“Creative production rarely follows a straight line. An idea branches into references, alternatives, revisions, and final assets,” said Qin Chou, CTO at HeyVigo.“Infinite Canvas gives creators the freedom to explore those branches while keeping the entire production process visible, organized, and ready to move forward.”Key Infinite Canvas capabilities include:Multimodal creation: Organize image, video, text, and audio nodes within the same workspace.Connected workflows: Link nodes to preserve the relationships between source material, creative decisions, and resulting assets.Flexible organization: Group, duplicate, copy, paste, and automatically arrange nodes as projects grow.Reusable assets: Access project assets directly from the canvas instead of repeatedly uploading or recreating source material.Fast navigation: Search and filter nodes, use a minimap, and move smoothly between detailed and project-level views.Human-controlled changes: Keep confirmation enabled for AI-proposed canvas modifications while allowing read-only analysis to run immediately.Production safeguards: Use undo, redo, and saved-state indicators while developing and revising workflows.The new workspace is designed for projects such as advertising campaigns, product and e-commerce videos, social content, storyboards, short dramas, and cinematic concept development. Creators can begin with a written idea, a visual reference, an existing asset, or a combination of materials, then expand the work spatially as the project evolves.Infinite Canvas extends HeyVigo's AI video production workspace, which connects source media, generative AI capabilities, project assets, reviews, and revisions in a structured production environment. By adding an open, node-based surface, HeyVigo aims to support both experimentation and production discipline within the same workflow.“AI has dramatically increased how many creative options a team can generate,” added Lynn.“The next challenge is making those options understandable and reusable. Infinite Canvas turns the generation process into a visible creative system rather than a collection of disconnected outputs.”AvailabilityHeyVigo Infinite Canvas is available now through the HeyVigo web application. An account is required. Model availability, generation capabilities, and credit requirements may vary by workspace and subscription plan.About HeyVigoHeyVigo is an AI-assisted production workspace for professional video creators and teams. The platform brings scripts, storyboards, images, video, audio, reusable assets, generation tasks, and review workflows together in one project environment. HeyVigo supports applications including short-form drama, advertising, e-commerce, social media, branded content, and educational video.HeyVigo is operated by Axon AI Ltd, a company licensed by the Ras Al Khaimah Digital Assets Oasis Authority.

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Jessie Lynn

AI Axon Ltd

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HeyVigo Launches Infinite Canvas for Multimodal AI Video Creation News Provided By Axon AI Ltd September 28, 2026, 10:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Movie Industry, Technology



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