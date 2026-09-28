Varstreet Introduces Customer-Specific Header And Footer Menu Visibility On The Storefront

Resellers can now restrict selected Header or Footer menu items to specific logged-in customers, enabling personalized storefront navigation.

- Shiv Agarwal, Vice President - Sales, VARStreetBURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VARStreet Inc., a premier provider of enterprise software solutions for IT and office-supply value-added resellers (VARs) in the USA and Canada, is pleased to announce customer-specific visibility controls for Header and Footer menu items on the storefront. A new "Visibility" tab, added to the Header Menu and Footer Menu configuration screen within the eCommerce Store Customization module, allows resellers to determine exactly which customers can see a given menu item.Using the new Visibility tab, administrators can search for and select the customers who should be able to view a specific Header or Footer menu item. Once customers are selected, the item becomes visible only to logged-in contacts associated with those customers, and the storefront's "Visible to guest users" setting is automatically turned off. Menu items left without a customer selection continue to behave as before, remaining visible to guest users."Our resellers work with a wide range of customers, each with different navigation and resource needs," said Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales and Marketing at VARStreet Inc. "This feature gives them the ability to tailor the storefront experience for specific customers without the overhead of maintaining separate storefronts. It's a simple change that gives our resellers a lot more control over how their customers navigate and engage with their store."This update gives resellers a more targeted way to manage storefront navigation, ensuring guest users and unrelated customers cannot view menu items meant only for select accounts, while giving businesses greater control over how customer-specific resources, links, and navigation options are presented.Customer-specific Header and Footer menu visibility is available now for all VARStreet BackOffice resellers, and can be configured directly from the Header/Footer menu screen within Store Customization. It is the latest in a series of platform enhancements aimed at helping resellers deliver a more personalized and better-controlled storefront experience.About VARStreet Inc.Founded in 1999, VARStreet Inc. provides a unified platform that comes with quoting software, a B2B eCommerce platform, CRM, procurement, and PunchOut catalog solutions. VARStreet aggregates 7M+ products from 50+ IT and office-supply distributors in the U.S. and Canada, helping VARs sell faster and operate more efficiently.

Shiv Agrawal

VARStreet Inc.

+1 781-262-0610

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VARStreet Introduces Customer-Specific Header and Footer Menu Visibility on the Storefront News Provided By VARStreet Inc September 28, 2026, 10:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Retail



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