We Will Not Join Anyone, Others May Join Us: Sharad Pawar Dismisses Rumours Of NCP(SP) Joining NDA

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Refuting intense political speculation surrounding his party's future, NCP(SP) President, Sharad Pawar on Monday asserted that his organisation was operating on a solid footing in Maharashtra and dismissed all rumours of any potential merger or alliance shift as completely baseless.

Addressing a crucial state executive committee meeting of the party, Sharad Pawar issued a direct warning to the rival NCP faction led by Sunetra Pawar and media circles.

"There is constant chatter in the media regarding our party, but such talk is meaningless. The NCP is working with great strength across the state. Therefore, let there be no speculation about us. Whoever wants to join us is welcome, but we will not join anyone else," the senior Pawar's firm stance came amid persistent media reports, alleging potential mergers between his faction and either the Sunetra Pawar group or the Congress party.

Sharad Pawar also put an end to all speculation by clarifying that he will not join the NDA. This firmly establishes that NCP(SP) will continue to work with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra and the INDIA Bloc at the national level.

There was a strong buzz for the past several months that Sharad Pawar might align with the BJP and join the NDA, alongside rumours of a potential merger between both the NCP factions. This speculation gained momentum after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Pawar dismissed all these possibilities outright.

The high-level executive meeting-attended by MPs, MLAs, and office-bearers from district and taluka levels-focussed heavily on pressing regional challenges, particularly the severe drought conditions, allegations of corruption in the MPSC examination process, and disputes surrounding the SIR process.

He said, "We sat together for two-and-a-half hours. I listened to various demands regarding the drought situation. As instructed by the state president, we outlined the memoranda to be submitted during protests. We held a core committee meeting on Sunday and prepared a list of expectations from the Maharashtra government. We will press the government on these demands within two to four days. We do not want a conflict, but if our demands are not met, we will take to the streets in protest."

Highlighting the acute agrarian crisis, Sharad Pawar criticised the Maharashtra government's relief measures.

"The state is reeling under severe drought conditions. The government issued a Resolution on this, but it contains several flaws. Yesterday, I sent another letter to the Chief Minister urging him to address these gaps. I expect the government to act immediately and extend a helping hand to those affected. We do not wish to take to the streets unnecessarily-our goal is to secure relief for the people. However, if assistance is not provided, the path to agitation remains open."

Emphasising government action on drought relief, Sharad Pawar said, "It is crucial for the government to support you during a drought. While some decisions are taken at the state level, key decisions are also made by the Central Government. When I was in the Union Cabinet, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh called a meeting and stated that all powers to handle drought-related decisions should be delegated to MPs without needing prior Cabinet approval. During that period, I visited Jalna district, where Rajesh Tope pointed out the extensive sweet lime (mosambi) orchards. I realised that sweet lime crops had never received government aid. Upon returning to Delhi, I decided to announce an assistance of Rs 25,000 per acre for sweet lime crops."

He added, "If farmers are defaulters, they cannot secure new loans - awareness needs to be raised about this. The government has declared 265 talukas as drought-affected, leaving out several districts. Furthermore, banana crops have not received assistance. These issues must be addressed."

In a forward-looking directive to his cadre, Sharad Pawar emphasised the necessity of modernising political strategy through advanced technology. He urged party leaders and workers to master Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance organisation building, election campaigning, and outreach. "The present era belongs to Artificial Intelligence. You must understand AI," Pawar advised the gathering.

"The upcoming period will be challenging without it. Study how AI can be leveraged for politics, election management, and strengthening party structure. For any workers or office-bearers seeking training, free instructions and facilities will be arranged in Baramati.

"The first institute in Maharashtra to teach AI was established in Baramati. When I recently visited the institute and walked through the door, two robots saluted me and demonstrated several tasks. Artificial Intelligence will solve many global challenges in the future. Therefore, we must learn and at least understand the subject," he noted.

Referring to statements made by Jitendra Awhad regarding election processes, Pawar added, "In the future, AI and related tools will be utilised in elections. I have discussed this with the party president and conveyed that we, too, must prepare. I advise our leaders and workers to read published articles on AI, understand the technology, and develop a mindset to adapt to it."