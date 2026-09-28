Dorothy Vs Meesaya Murukku 2 Day 3 Collection: Which Tamil Film Is Winning Box Office Race?

Dorothy and Meesaya Murukku 2 are competing at the Tamil box office. Check the Day 3 collection of both films, their weekend performance and how the latest numbers compare.

Tamil cinema witnessed a massive box office clash last Friday. Karthik Subbaraj directed Dorothy. The film features Rishikanth, Sananth, and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. Ilaiyaraaja composed the music for this movie. Hiphop Aadhi wrote, directed, and acted as the hero in Meesaya Murukku 2. He also composed the music for this film. Sundar C and Khushbu produced it under their Avni banner.

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Karthik Subbaraj explored a controversial storyline in Dorothy. Critics praised the movie, but the box office response remains strictly average. The film collected Rs 90 lakh in India on its opening day. It picked up slightly on the second day and earned Rs 1.25 crore. The Sunday collections saw a minor jump. The movie made Rs 1.40 crore yesterday. Dorothy has collected a total of Rs 4.15 crore in India over three days.

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Hiphop Aadhi starrer Meesaya Murukku 2 dominates the box office right now. Fans gave a massive thumbs up to the movie. The film opened big and collected Rs 3.30 crore in India on day one. It gained solid momentum on the second day and minted Rs 4.60 crore. The movie performed exceptionally well on its third day and raked in Rs 6.05 crore. Meesaya Murukku 2 has earned a massive Rs 16.30 crore in just three days.

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Meesaya Murukku 2 clearly won this box office battle and secured the number one spot. Several new movies will hit the screens this Thursday. We need to wait and watch if Dorothy and Meesaya Murukku 2 can hold their screens. Trade experts expect Meesaya Murukku 2 to become the biggest blockbuster in Hiphop Aadhi's career. On the flip side, Dorothy will likely end its theatrical run by this weekend.

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