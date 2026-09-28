Tajikistan Plans Major Agricultural Logistics Center In Khorog

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A new agricultural logistics center planned for construction in the industrial zone of Khorog, in Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, will have the capacity to receive and process up to 600 tons of agricultural products simultaneously.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the project was presented on September 27, when President Emomali Rahmon reviewed the plans for the center.

"On September 27, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, respected Emomali Rahmon reviewed the project for the construction of an agricultural logistics center in Khorog. The agricultural logistics center will be built on an area of 2 hectares in the industrial zone of Khorog and will be designed for receiving, storing, processing and preparing agricultural products. The center's capacity will allow it to receive and process up to 600 tons of agricultural products simultaneously," the statement said.

According to the project, three modern technological lines will be installed at the facility for sorting, cleaning, quality control, labeling and packaging products. The center will process and package fruits and vegetables grown in the mountainous conditions of Badakhshan.

The project is expected to reduce losses of agricultural products and create conditions for their long-term storage. Following processing and packaging, the products will be prepared in accordance with domestic market requirements and international standards.

Furthermore, the facility is expected to create 64 permanent and seasonal jobs. Modern storage and processing infrastructure is also expected to create additional opportunities to increase the incomes of agricultural producers and improve the competitiveness of domestic products.

The construction of the agricultural logistics center in Khorog is being carried out as part of the“Improving Agricultural Resilience” project. The project envisages the establishment of five agricultural logistics centers in Dushanbe, Khorog and Khujand, as well as in Danghara and Jaloliddini Balkhi districts.