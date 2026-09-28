Bp Completes Subsea Intervention Campaign In Caspian Ahead Of Schedule

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)bp has completed its multi-well subsea intervention campaign in the Caspian Sea almost a month ahead of schedule.

The campaign, launched last October in the Deepwater Gunashli area of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, has reached all planned objectives safely, said Russell Morrice, bp's vice president for wells.



“The campaign targeted seven subsea wells that had previously been considered difficult to access using conventional intervention methods. By completing intervention activities on these wells, we were able to carry out efficient surveillance and identify opportunities for reservoir pressure management and production rate enhancement, helping unlock further potential in the field,” he noted.



He pointed out that the campaign marked the first deployment of riserless light well intervention (RLWI) technology in bp's operations in the Caspian.

“To make this possible, the Khankendi subsea construction vessel was successfully converted into a light well intervention vessel (LWIV) within just a few months, an impressive achievement by the teams involved. A key part of that transformation was the installation and first-time use of a moonpool system aboard Khankendi. Located near the vessel's centerline, the moonpool provides a sheltered vertical opening through the hull, enabling the safe deployment of subsea equipment, remotely operated vehicles and intervention tools directly to the seabed,” added bp's vice-president.



Morrice noted that at the heart of the operation was Oceaneering's Blue Ocean Riserless Intervention System (BORIS), an advanced subsea mechanical wireline intervention system that enables access to subsea wells without conventional drilling risers.

“Despite weighing around 50 tonnes, BORIS was successfully deployed from the vessel and provided well control, pressure containment, and full subsea control throughout intervention activities while maintaining multiple independent well barriers. This highly complex project brought together expertise from across bp and some of our key contractors, including Saipem, Oceaneering and SLB, spanning engineering, subsea technologies, vessel operations, fabrication, logistics and well services,” he said.



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

ACG participating interests are: bp (operator - 30.37%), SOCAR (35.30%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ONGC Videsh (2.92%).

In the first half of the year, ACG commenced Non-associated gas (NAG) production operations, marking the first-ever commercial gas production operations in this field.