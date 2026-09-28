Global Nanobubble Generator Market Forecast, 2027-2037 Water Scarcity And ESG Goals Drive Chemical-Free Growth Across Agriculture, Aquaculture, And Water Treatment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target mature aquaculture and water treatment markets, leverage chemical-free ESG benefits, and pursue partnerships in oil, gas and biomedical sectors.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Nanobubble Generator Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Nanobubbles 2027-2037: Industry Analysis, Revenue Forecasts and Growth Opportunities

Nanobubble technology is gaining commercial momentum across industries seeking sustainable alternatives to chemical-intensive processes. Its physicochemical properties, including exceptional stability, high internal pressure, a large surface area-to-volume ratio, negatively charged surfaces and enhanced mass transfer capabilities, support applications in water treatment, agriculture, aquaculture, industrial cleaning and biomedical therapeutics.

The global nanobubbles market is forecast to expand as environmental regulations tighten, corporate ESG commitments increase and water scarcity drives demand for more efficient resource management. Proven commercial deployments are also reducing perceived technology risk and encouraging investment in nanobubble equipment, application development and system integration.

Aquaculture and agriculture are among the most commercially advanced nanobubble application segments, with Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) of 8-9 and 7-8, respectively. In aquaculture, nanobubble systems improve dissolved oxygen levels, support fish health and help reduce disease incidence. Agricultural applications include improved soil aeration, nutrient absorption and plant growth, creating opportunities for more productive and resource-efficient farming.

Water and wastewater purification is another high-readiness market. Nanobubbles can improve aeration efficiency, membrane cleaning and disinfection while reducing dependence on conventional chemicals. These capabilities are increasingly relevant to municipal utilities, industrial water users and organizations pursuing lower operating costs and improved environmental performance.

Additional opportunities are emerging in oil and gas, environmental remediation, food and beverage processing, surface cleaning, cooling systems, steel production and biomedical applications. Although several of these markets remain at earlier stages of deployment, strategic partnerships and field projects demonstrate growing acceptance. Examples include the Sparkle Clean Tech/Aquadei alliance focused on oil and gas water treatment and AquaB's deployment with Saudi Aramco.

Market expansion may be constrained by limited awareness among end-users, conservative procurement practices, capital requirements for system installation and the need for application-specific demonstration projects. Suppliers that can provide measurable performance data, scalable equipment and clear returns on investment are expected to be best positioned to accelerate adoption.

The Global Market for Nanobubbles 2027-2037 provides a comprehensive assessment of market dynamics, competitive positioning and revenue opportunities across ten end-use sectors. The report includes global market sizing from 2021 through 2037, supported by conservative and high-growth forecast scenarios. Revenue projections are segmented by application and geography, enabling readers to evaluate addressable markets, likely penetration rates and regional growth potential.

The study assesses Technology Readiness Levels across each application, identifying established commercial markets and emerging areas with significant development potential. Detailed SWOT analyses examine the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats affecting individual end-use sectors. The report also evaluates nanobubble generation techniques, equipment configurations, application methodologies and technology limitations that may influence adoption.

Competitive intelligence covers more than 55 nanobubble equipment manufacturers worldwide. Company profiles include business overviews, product portfolios, target markets, technology approaches and recent strategic developments. Regional analysis examines market activity in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Report contents include:



Nanobubble types, technical properties and performance characteristics

Nanobubble generation techniques, systems and equipment

Technology limitations across major market segments

Addressable market size and penetration likelihood analysis

Global nanobubbles market revenues from 2021-2037

Conservative and high-growth revenue forecasts through 2037

Market segmentation by end-use application and geographic region

Analysis of ten end-use markets with individual SWOT assessments

Technology Readiness Level assessments by application

Profiles of more than 55 nanobubble equipment manufacturers

Market drivers, adoption challenges and emerging commercial opportunities Competitive landscape, partnerships and strategic developments

This report is designed for nanobubble equipment manufacturers, water treatment companies, technology investors, industrial operators, research organizations and decision-makers evaluating opportunities within the global nanobubbles market. Its combination of market forecasts, sector analysis, technology assessments and company intelligence provides a structured view of the industry's commercial outlook through 2037.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Definition

2.2 Types

2.3 Properties

2.4 Pros and cons of nanobubbles

2.5 Nanobubble preparation and generation

2.6 Technology limitations, by market

2.7 Applications

2.8 Comparative analysis with related materials

3 MARKETS FOR NANOBUBBLE TECHNOLOGY

3.1 Addressable market size

3.2 Global revenues 2021-2037

3.3 Agriculture

3.4 Aquaculture

3.5 Biomedical and biopharma

3.6 Food and beverage production

3.7 Oil and gas

3.8 Environmental Remediation

3.9 Surface cleaning and disinfection

3.10 Water purification

3.11 Coolants and cooling towers

3.12 Steel production

4 NANOBUBBLE/ULTRAFINE BUBBLE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS (56 company profiles)

5 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [46]

LIST OF FIGURES [41]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Acniti LLC

Anzai Kantetsu Co. Ltd. MCS

Agrona B.V.

AquaB (AquaB Nanobubble Innovations Ltd)

AquaPro Solutions Pte Ltd

Asuplus Nanobubble Technology

Aquamar B.V.

Aura Tec Co. Ltd.

Biokavitus srl

BioNano International Ltd.

ChucaoTech

Custom Fluids Pty Ltd

Earthwise Global

EnH Co. Ltd.

En Solucion

Enviro-Vision

EOD Europe

Exomira Medicine Inc.

Fawoo Nanotech Co. Ltd.

Fine Bubble Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Geon Intertec Co. Ltd.

GreenTech California (GTC)

HACK UFB Co. Ltd.

Hinode Sangyo Co. Ltd.

Jiil Co. Ltd

Honour Tech

Kairospace Technologies and more.....

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