Vietnam Construction Consulting Market (2026-2031) - High-Speed Rail And Expressway Megaprojects Fuel Consulting Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vietnam's construction consulting opportunities center on transport megaprojects, mandatory BIM, digital twins, EIAs, PPP advisory, data centers and specialized infrastructure.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Construction Consulting - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnam construction consulting market was valued at USD 7.81 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 8.68 billion in 2026 to USD 14.9 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 11.45% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by major transportation projects, mandatory digital construction requirements, urban development, and rising demand for specialized engineering services.

Megaprojects Create Long-Term Consulting Opportunities

Vietnam's North-South High-Speed Rail and Eastern North-South Expressway programs are creating sustained demand for feasibility studies, detailed engineering, environmental assessments, transaction advisory, and project management consultancy services. The proposed USD 67 billion high-speed railway would span approximately 1,541 kilometers, while the expressway expansion represents an estimated USD 59 billion investment.

These large infrastructure programs require consultants to support land-clearance planning, station-area development, geotechnical analysis, procurement, intelligent transportation systems, and complex construction schedules. Expansion into mountainous provinces is also increasing the need for advanced surveying, environmental impact assessments, and risk-management expertise.

The multiyear project pipeline provides stronger revenue visibility for construction consulting firms than conventional two- or three-year assignments. It is also encouraging investment in specialized capabilities, including high-speed rail signaling, integrated transport planning, and digital infrastructure management.

BIM Mandates Accelerate Digital Construction Consulting

Vietnam's Building Information Modeling roadmap is transforming construction consulting from document-based coordination into integrated digital project delivery. Prime Minister Decision 258/QD-TTg introduced phased BIM requirements for major projects, with broader adoption scheduled through 2030. Decree 175/2024 further expands mandatory BIM use across a significant share of public infrastructure, commercial buildings, and industrial facilities.

Demand is consequently rising for BIM management, digital project controls, clash detection, integrated engineering models, and cost-management platforms. Consultants are partnering with technology providers and training institutions to address shortages of qualified BIM managers, coordinators, and modelers. International workflows developed in markets such as Singapore and Australia are also being adapted for major Vietnamese developments, including airport cities, industrial zones, bridges, and urban infrastructure projects.

Payment Delays Remain a Market Constraint

Despite strong growth prospects, delayed public investment disbursement and contractor financial stress continue to affect consultant cash flow. Public investment disbursement reached VND 553.25 trillion, equivalent to 60.6% of the 2025 plan, by the end of December 2025. The resulting payment backlog has increased pressure on firms awaiting milestone-based settlements.

Consultants may face payment delays extending 90 to 180 days beyond contractual terms, increasing reliance on short-term financing and limiting investment in technology, recruitment, and specialist training. Project suspensions and contractor replacement procedures can also leave consulting teams underutilized while creating unrecoverable costs. Government credit support for infrastructure and digital technology may provide relief, but the mismatch between annual budget cycles and multiyear construction programs remains a significant operational risk.

Additional factors shaping the Vietnam construction consulting market include tighter environmental impact assessment requirements, more demanding feasibility procedures, revisions to public-private partnership regulations, and increased demand for transaction advisory services. At the same time, lowest-bid tendering practices can restrict the scope and profitability of value-added consulting assignments.

Project Management Consultancy Leads the Market

Project management consultancy accounted for 49.12% of the Vietnam construction consulting market in 2025, reflecting its central role in highway, railway, and other large-scale developments. Design and engineering services are forecast to expand at a 14.66% CAGR through 2031 as BIM deliverables become compulsory across a wider range of assets.

Adoption of integrated cost models, digital twins, and clash-detection systems is supporting higher-value assignments for firms capable of combining structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and sustainability information. Feasibility-study demand is also increasing as environmental reviews and technical assessments move earlier in the project lifecycle.

Residential projects represented 44.33% of the market in 2025, driven by social housing and urban growth in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and surrounding satellite communities. Infrastructure consulting is forecast to record the fastest sector growth, with a projected CAGR of 13.28% through 2031.

Commercial opportunities are also broadening as data centers, industrial clusters, semiconductor facilities, hospitals, schools, and energy projects require specialized design expertise. Mission-critical facilities increasingly reward consultants with advanced technical credentials, while green financing is supporting demand for sustainable building certification. As the market develops, digital capability, technical specialization, and service diversification are expected to become more important competitive differentiators than workforce scale alone.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 North-South High-Speed Rail & Eastern Expressway megaprojects fuelling multi-phase consulting demand

4.2.2 Mandatory EIA Decrees & Decree 10 feasibility rules tightening pre-construction due-diligence

4.2.3 BIM Adoption Roadmap 2023-2030 accelerating digital PMC uptake

4.2.4 PPP Law 2020 revisions & Viability-Gap-Fund (VGF) sweeteners raising transaction-advisory needs

4.2.5 Saigon-Dong Nai "semicon & aerospace" super-clusters driving specialised infra-advisory

4.2.6 SBV Green-Credit taxonomy incentivising green-building (EDGE/LOTUS) sustainability consulting

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lowest-bid tendering bias reducing value-added consulting scope

4.3.2 SOE payment delays & cost overruns squeezing consultant cash-flows

4.3.3 Shortage of LEED/BIM-certified professionals limiting capacity

4.3.4 Fragmented provincial approvals causing project slippages

4.4 Government Initiatives & Consultant Empanelment Frameworks

4.5 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Overview

4.5.2 International Consulting Firms - Key Quantitative & Qualitative Insights

4.5.3 Domestic/Regional Consulting Firms - Key Quantitative & Qualitative Insights

4.5.4 Specialised Niche Consultants - Key Quantitative & Qualitative Insights

4.5.5 Technology Platform Providers (BIM, Digital PMC) - Key Quantitative & Qualitative Insights

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Comparison of Consulting-Market Maturity: Vietnam vs Other ASEAN Countries

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, in USD Billion)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Project Management Consultancy (PMC)

5.1.2 Feasibility Studies

5.1.3 Detailed Project Reports (DPR)

5.1.4 Design & Engineering Services

5.1.5 Master Planning & Other Services

5.2 By Sector

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.2.1 Office

5.2.2.2 Retail

5.2.2.3 Industrial and Logistics

5.2.2.4 Data Center

5.2.2.5 Others - Institutional, Hospitality etc.

5.2.3 Infrastructure/Civil

5.2.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, others)

5.2.3.2 Energy & Utilities

5.2.3.3 Social Infrastructure

5.2.3.4 Others

5.3 By Construction Type

5.3.1 New Construction

5.3.2 Renovation

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

5.5 By Key Cities

5.5.1 Ho Chi Minh City

5.5.2 Hanoi

5.5.3 Danang

5.5.4 Hai Phong

5.5.5 Rest of Vietnam

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 AECOM Vietnam

6.4.2 Arcadis Vietnam

6.4.3 WSP Vietnam

6.4.4 Mott MacDonald Vietnam

6.4.5 Arup Vietnam

6.4.6 Jacobs Vietnam

6.4.7 Stantec Vietnam

6.4.8 SMEC (Surbana Jurong) Vietnam

6.4.9 TYPSA Vietnam

6.4.10 Nippon Koei Vietnam

6.4.11 Oriental Consultants Global Vietnam

6.4.12 CONINCO (Consulting & Inspection JSC)

6.4.13 TEDI (Transport Engineering Design Inc.)

6.4.14 VIWASEEN

6.4.15 CDC Consulting JSC

6.4.16 PECC 2 (Power Engineering Consulting JSC 2)

6.4.17 CEC (Construction Engineering Consultant)

6.4.18 Vinaconsult

6.4.19 VINHTECH

6.4.20 Apave Vietnam & SEA

6.4.21 Tractebel Vietnam

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

8 Appendix

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