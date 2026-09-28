Europe Construction And Demolition Waste Management Market 2026-2031 - Growing Adoption Of Circular Economy Principles To Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities center on recycled aggregates, automated sorting, selective demolition and hazardous-waste services, driven by ESG rules, circularity mandates and urban renewal.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Construction And Demolition Waste Management - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market to Reach USD 42.02 Billion by 2031

The Europe construction and demolition waste management market is projected to grow from USD 30.80 billion in 2025 to USD 32.40 billion in 2026. By 2031, the market is forecast to reach USD 42.02 billion, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 5.31% between 2026 and 2031. Growth is being supported by stricter environmental regulations, corporate sustainability commitments, circular economy policies, urban regeneration projects, and rising demand for recycled construction materials.

Corporate Sustainability and ESG Reporting Accelerate Waste Reduction

Enhanced sustainability disclosure requirements are reshaping construction and demolition waste management across Europe. The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive increased reporting obligations for large companies in 2024, placing greater emphasis on waste generation, recycling performance, and environmental impacts throughout the value chain. As a result, major contractors are incorporating waste diversion targets into performance systems and prioritizing verified recycling and material recovery services.

CRH reported that 98% of its locations had waste management plans in place during 2024, while the company recovered 44.7 million tonnes of waste and by-products. Balfour Beatty also demonstrated progress through its 2024 sustainability plan, using independently assured greenhouse gas disclosures to reinforce customer confidence in circular construction delivery.

Access to green financing is increasingly influenced by verified waste, recovery, and circularity data. Initiatives such as the Irish Green Building Council's Home Performance Index are integrating circular principles into housing design, supporting improved material recovery. In France, the extended producer responsibility system for construction products has expanded professional collection and deposit sites, strengthening waste tracking and contractor access to compliant disposal and recycling channels.

Circular Economy Policies Support Recycled Material Adoption

The growing adoption of circular economy principles is another major driver of the Europe construction and demolition waste management market. The European Union's Circular Material Use Rate reached 12.2% in 2024, indicating continued progress in the use of secondary raw materials. Regional authorities are introducing separate collection requirements, selective demolition protocols, material mapping, and on-site sorting obligations to improve the quality of recyclable waste streams.

Flanders expanded mandatory sorting requirements in 2024, requiring additional construction material categories to be separated. Nordic countries have strengthened building surveys and material mapping rules, improving the transparency and traceability of demolition waste. Denmark's Solum facility has also highlighted the potential of robotic sorting to increase material purity and reduce processing-related emissions.

European Commission initiatives concerning end-of-waste criteria for aggregates and other recovered materials could further harmonize standards across member states. Greater regulatory consistency would support cross-border trade, improve confidence in recycled products, and expand the use of recovered materials in higher-value construction applications.

High Capital Costs Remain a Market Restraint

Despite favorable policy developments, advanced waste processing infrastructure requires substantial upfront investment. Automated sorting facilities increasingly combine robotics with optical and hyperspectral imaging technologies, creating significant equipment, integration, and compliance costs. Smaller waste management companies may struggle to secure the financing and technical partnerships required to deploy these systems.

France has introduced policy support to expand recycling capacity for construction materials, but development remains affected by project lead times and the need for robust quality management. Operators must also invest in documentation, testing, and conformity assessment when national end-of-waste requirements are updated. These conditions favor well-capitalized businesses and operators supported by long-term supply agreements, potentially contributing to further market consolidation.

Additional market factors include rising demand for recycled aggregates as natural resources become constrained, increased infrastructure renovation in aging European cities, and continued investment in urban regeneration. However, contamination can reduce the quality and commercial acceptance of recycled construction and demolition materials, reinforcing the need for selective demolition, improved sorting, and stronger quality-control systems.

Non-Hazardous Waste Retains a Dominant Market Position

Non-hazardous waste accounted for 98.1% of the Europe construction and demolition waste management market in 2025. This dominance reflects the high volume of concrete, bricks, asphalt, soil, and other mineral materials generated by construction, renovation, and demolition activities. Separate collection mandates and selective demolition standards are creating more reliable waste streams while encouraging investment in higher-purity recycled aggregates and mineral products.

France's national roadmap includes ambitious targets for the separate collection of mineral waste by 2027, supported by its extended producer responsibility framework. These measures are expected to standardize collection and processing practices while increasing the availability of recovered construction materials.

Hazardous construction waste represents a smaller share by volume but is becoming increasingly important due to stricter pre-demolition audits, asbestos removal programs, and controls for contaminated wood and other regulated materials. Strengthened building surveys in Nordic countries are improving the identification and routing of hazardous waste from renovation projects. Specialized handling, transportation, documentation, and treatment requirements also support demand for integrated operators with dedicated compliance expertise and treatment capacity.

Overall, Europe's construction and demolition waste management market is positioned for steady expansion as regulatory compliance, ESG reporting, circular construction practices, and recycled material demand become more closely integrated across the regional built environment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Corporate sustainability commitments and ESG reporting requirements pushing waste reduction

4.3.2 Growing adoption of circular economy principles across European construction sector

4.3.3 Rising demand for recycled aggregates due to natural resource depletion and aggregate shortages

4.3.4 Increasing infrastructure renovation and urban regeneration projects in aging European cities

4.3.5 Technological advancements in automated sorting and AI-based waste segregation systems

4.3.6 Rising construction activity driven by residential housing demand and green building initiatives

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High initial capital investment for advanced waste processing facilities and equipment

4.4.2 Contamination issues reducing quality and market acceptance of recycled C&D materials

4.4.3 Lack of standardized quality specifications for recycled materials across EU member states

4.4.4 Fragmented waste collection infrastructure in Eastern European countries

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Industry Rivalry

4.8 Circular Economy & Material Flow Analysis

4.9 Environmental & Life-Cycle Assessment Considerations

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Waste Type

5.1.1 Non-Hazardous Waste

5.1.2 Hazardous Waste

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Concrete & Bricks

5.2.2 Asphalt

5.2.3 Metal

5.2.4 Timber

5.2.5 Soil and Sand

5.2.6 Gypsum & Drywall

5.2.7 Others (Plastic, Wood, Glass)

5.3 By Service

5.3.1 Collection & Transportation

5.3.2 Sorting & Segregation

5.3.3 Recycling & Material Recovery

5.3.4 Landfilling & Disposal

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2 Germany

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Italy

5.4.5 Spain

5.4.6 BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

5.4.7 NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden)

5.4.8 Rest of Europe

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 ARJES

6.4.2 Biffa

6.4.3 Bywaters

6.4.4 CDE Group

6.4.5 CFlo World Limited

6.4.6 DAW Group

6.4.7 Eastern Waste Disposal (EWD)

6.4.8 EnviroCraft Waste Solutions

6.4.9 Geocycle (Holcim Group)

6.4.10 ISM Waste & Recycling

6.4.11 McLanahan

6.4.12 Metso

6.4.13 REMEX GmbH

6.4.14 Renewi

6.4.15 SmartEnds

6.4.16 Stena Metall AB

6.4.17 SUEZ

6.4.18 Veolia

6.4.19 AESG

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & unmet-need assessment

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