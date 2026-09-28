Egypt ICT Market (2026-2031) - ICT Market To Reach USD 61.56 Billion By 2031 As Digital Transformation Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Egypt's ICT opportunities center on cloud migration, digital public services, cybersecurity, data centers, 5G, SaaS, AI and Arabic solutions, despite talent and hardware-import constraints.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Egypt ICT - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Egypt's information and communications technology market is entering a period of rapid expansion, supported by government cloud adoption, digital public services, telecommunications infrastructure investment and growing demand for advanced IT solutions. The Egypt ICT market was valued at USD 23.60 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 27.69 billion in 2026 to USD 61.56 billion by 2031. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 17.33% during the 2026-2031 forecast period.

Government Cloud Migration Drives ICT Investment

Egypt's mandatory cloud-first policy is a major catalyst for market growth. The initiative requires ministries to deploy new workloads on EG-CLOUD by 2026. Approximately 40% of core government applications already operate on the platform, helping agencies reduce IT operating costs by 35% while shortening service delivery times from hours to minutes.

Government ministries have also reported release cycles that are 60% faster. The Ministry of Finance completed end-to-end budget automation using Oracle Hyperion, enabling real-time dashboards for parliamentary oversight. Continued cloud migration is expected to stimulate investment in network security, digital identity management, cloud services and sovereign data infrastructure, providing domestic technology providers with a stable project pipeline through 2030.

Digital Egypt Expands Online Public Services

The Digital Egypt citizen-service platform is strengthening demand for cloud infrastructure, application development, payment technology and data analytics. The platform provides 182 online public services to more than 9 million users and processed 750 million transactions in 2024, representing year-over-year growth of 280%.

Its application programming interface-driven architecture connects payment networks, telecommunications providers and utilities, allowing users to complete tax payments, traffic fine settlements and utility transactions digitally. Transaction success rates exceed 99.8%. Rural adoption has also doubled following the conversion of 200 Egypt Post branches into digital service hubs. In addition, the platform's centralized data environment supports predictive analytics for subsidy targeting and public health response.

Telecommunications and IT Services Lead Market Growth

Telecommunications services accounted for 34.78% of Egypt's ICT market in 2025. Growth reflects sustained capital expenditure on 5G licenses valued at USD 675 million and fiber backhaul infrastructure extending to 40,000 telecommunications towers.

IT services are forecast to record the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 17.47%. Expansion is being supported by public-sector outsourcing agreements that reached USD 1.575 billion in fiscal year 2022/23. Although foreign-exchange constraints have moderated broader hardware demand, purchases of data-center servers continue to rise as hyperscale facilities progress.

Software spending is increasingly shifting toward software-as-a-service and artificial intelligence platforms. Egypt's National AI Strategy 2025-2030 aims to support 250 AI companies and develop 30,000 specialists, creating opportunities across e-commerce, education technology, healthcare technology and Arabic-language natural language processing.

Infrastructure Development Creates New Opportunities

Additional Egypt ICT market growth is expected from Gulf-funded hyperscale data centers and the country's expanding undersea-cable landing ecosystem. During the forecast period, fixed wireless access and private 5G networks are anticipated to advance Industry 4.0 projects in the New Administrative Capital and the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

Regulatory requirements, including the Personal Data Protection Law, are also increasing enterprise cybersecurity spending. This trend is expected to benefit systems integrators, managed security service providers and organizations delivering identity, network protection and compliance solutions.

Cybersecurity Talent Shortage Remains a Key Challenge

Despite strong market momentum, Egypt faces a shortage of approximately 3,000 cybersecurity professionals. Demand for experienced specialists is estimated at three times the available supply for senior positions, extending recruitment periods to between eight and 12 months and contributing to annual salary increases of approximately 30%.

The National Cybersecurity Strategy seeks to certify 1,000 specialists annually through the Cyber Talents program, but workforce demand continues to outpace supply. Meanwhile, phishing incidents in Cairo increased by 49% during 2024, encouraging banks and telecommunications operators to outsource security operations. Foreign-exchange scarcity affecting imported hardware also remains a market constraint.

Egypt ICT Market Outlook

Egypt's ICT market is positioned for sustained double-digit growth through 2031. Government digitization, cloud migration, 5G deployment, data-center construction, artificial intelligence adoption and rising cybersecurity requirements will remain central growth drivers. With digital infrastructure expanding across the public and private sectors, Egypt is strengthening its position as an important technology and communications hub in North Africa and the wider Middle East.



Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Sky-high cloud adoption across state-run agencies

4.2.2 National "Digital Egypt" platform scaling citizen e-services

4.2.3 Data-centre investments by Gulf sovereign funds

4.2.4 Egypt Post's fintech roll-out expanding rural inclusion

4.2.5 Undersea cable landings positioning Egypt as MENA hub

4.2.6 Gen-AI localisation initiatives for Arabic language models

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Chronic shortage of senior cyber-talent

4.3.2 Persistent FX shortages inflating imported hardware costs

4.3.3 Fragmented SME demand outside Greater Cairo

4.3.4 Legacy-system lock-in within state-owned enterprises

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Investment Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.1.1 Computer Hardwar

5.1.1.2 Networking Equipment

5.1.1.3 Peripherals

5.1.2 IT Software

5.1.3 IT Services

5.1.3.1 Managed Services

5.1.3.2 Business Process Services

5.1.3.3 Business Consulting Services

5.1.3.4 Cloud Services

5.1.4 IT Infrastructure

5.1.5 IT Security

5.1.6 Communication Services

5.2 By End-user Enterprise Size

5.2.1 Large Enterprises

5.2.2 SMEs

5.3 By End-user Industry Vertical

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Government and Public Administration

5.3.3 Retail, E-commerce and Logisitcs

5.3.4 Manufacturing and Industry 4.0

5.3.5 Halthcare and Life Sciences

5.3.6 Gaming and Esports

5.3.7 Oil and Gas (Up-, Mid-, Down-stream)

5.3.8 Energy and Utilities

5.3.9 Other Verticals

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

6.4.2 Accenture plc

6.4.3 Atos SE

6.4.4 SAP SE (SAP Egypt L.L.C.)

6.4.5 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.4.6 Oracle Corporation

6.4.7 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

6.4.8 Telecom Egypt S.A.E.

6.4.9 Orange Egypt for Telecommunications S.A.E.

6.4.10 Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications S.A.E.

6.4.11 Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC (Etisalat by e&)

6.4.12 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.4.13 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.4.14 Raya Information Technology

6.4.15 Systems Engineering of Egypt (SEE)

6.4.16 E-Finance for Digital & Financial Investments S.A.E.

6.4.17 Cloud4C Services Egypt

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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