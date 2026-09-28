Bail Bonds Now Warns Florida Families As Bail Scam Calls Escalate And Impersonators Pose As Federal Agents And Police

Bail Bonds Now Bail Bonds

Bail scams escalate across Florida, Bail Bonds Now urges families to verify before they pay.

- Bail Bonds Now ManagementWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bail Bonds Now is warning Florida residents that bail related fraud attempts are escalating, with scammers now impersonating federal agents and local police to pressure families into sending money for the release of a loved one who was never in custody.The scheme has moved well beyond the earlier wave of phony solicitation calls. In the latest attempts, callers claim to be with a federal agency or a local police department and insist that a relative has been arrested and needs immediate payment. Victims are directed to wire funds to international accounts, to deposit cash into bitcoin machines, and in some cases to meet in person near the courthouse so the demand appears legitimate. The tactics are built to create panic and to move money fast, before anyone can stop to verify the story.It's important for residents to understand that legitimate bail bond agents and Florida courts do not operate in this way. A licensed bail agent will never demand payment by wire transfer to an overseas account, by cryptocurrency or a bitcoin machine, by gift card, or by a cash handoff, and no court or law enforcement agency arranges to collect bail money in a parking lot or outside a courthouse. Any call that combines urgency, secrecy, and one of these payment methods should be treated as fraud."These scammers are getting bolder and more convincing, and posing as federal agents or the police is meant to scare families into paying as quickly as possible," said Bail Bonds Now management. "We want every Florida family to know that a legitimate bondsman will never rush you to a bitcoin machine or a courthouse parking lot. Hang up, take a breath, and call a licensed bail agency directly."Anyone who receives a call like this should hang up and independently verify the claim before sending any money. Families can confirm whether a person is actually in custody by contacting the county jail or the clerk of court directly, and can reach a licensed bondsman using a number they look up themselves rather than one the caller provides. Suspected fraud can be reported to local law enforcement, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.Bail Bonds Now provides licensed bail bond services across South Florida and statewide, and is available 24 hours a day to answer questions and help families confirm whether a call is legitimate.About Bail Bonds NowBail Bonds Now is a Florida licensed bail bond agency serving West Palm Beach, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and communities across the state. Available around the clock, the agency helps families move through the bail process quickly, confidentially, and with clear guidance at every step. Learn more at bailbondsnow.

Peter Hill

Bail Bonds Now

+1 561-500-9999

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bail Bonds Now Warns Florida Families as Bail Scam Calls Escalate and Impersonators Pose as Federal Agents and Police News Provided By Pink Paradigm Inc September 28, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.