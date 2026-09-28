Abhishek Banerjee Moves Calcutta HC Seeking Restoration Of Z-Plus Security

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 28 (IANS) Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the withdrawal of his Z-Plus security cover after the change of government in West Bengal.

Banerjee, who enjoyed Z-Plus security during the previous Trinamool Congress government headed by his aunt Mamata Banerjee, sought restoration of the security cover. His counsel, Ayan Bhattacharya, sought an urgent hearing, citing concerns over the MP's safety.

The matter was mentioned before a single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao. The court allowed Banerjee to file the petition and fixed October 6 for hearing. However, the plea for immediate hearing was not entertained.

Arguing for Banerjee, Bhattacharya said his client was entitled to Z-Plus security before the Assembly elections but that the cover was withdrawn after the results.

“Before the Assembly elections, he was entitled to Z-Plus security. After the elections, his security was withdrawn. My client has been attacked several times. Currently, he has no security. There are only a few house guards. Let the matter be heard urgently,” the counsel told the court.

The plea comes months after Banerjee was allegedly attacked during a visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district on May 30. He had gone there to meet the family of Sanju Karmakar, a Trinamool Congress worker who was allegedly killed in post-poll violence.

As Banerjee had gone to the victim's house, a group of protesters allegedly surrounded him and hurled eggs, shoes and stones. He was also allegedly assaulted, and his shirt was torn during the incident. Banerjee wore a cricket helmet as security personnel escorted him through the area. He later alleged that adequate police protection had not been provided.

Before the change of government, Banerjee had been provided Z-Plus security, and his residence in south Kolkata had heavy security deployment. Opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had questioned the level of protection provided to the Diamond Harbour MP.

Following the change of regime, the state police removed the security arrangements from his residence. The state administration subsequently indicated that Banerjee would receive security in line with the arrangements applicable to other Members of Parliament.

The October 6 hearing will determine the next course of the petition seeking restoration of his security cover.