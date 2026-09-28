Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10: Nomination Free Pass Rules REVEALED, What Contestants Must Know

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 features a special Nomination Free Pass that can change the game for contestants. Know the rules, how the pass works and the key details behind this nomination twist.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 lacked excitement initially. Vijay Sethupathi introduced multiple twists to spice things up. The Leaders Exit List created massive controversy. Housemates voted out contestants directly from the leader's choices. Savinya, Javid, and Lakshmi Priya faced sudden elimination through this process.

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Vijay Sethupathi brought the three eliminated contestants to the stage during the weekend episode. He announced their return to the Bigg Boss house. The trio made a mass entry inside. This move excited a few housemates but shocked many others. Vijay Sethupathi gave them a rope to tie to one contestant they wanted to eliminate. The three returnees picked one target each.

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Lakshmi Priya tied the rope to Kumaran. Savinya targeted Asmitha. Javid picked Tanya. Three out of these six contestants will face elimination this weekend. Vijay Sethupathi also introduced three Nomination Free Passes. He casually mentioned that the pass winners will stay safe until the 10th week. But a major twist hides behind this statement.

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Housemates can still nominate the free pass holders every week. The pass holder can use the pass to escape only if public votes push them into the elimination zone. The pass loses its power immediately after one use. The contestant will face normal elimination if they get low votes the very next week. The pass remains valid only until the 10th week. The housemates currently think the pass makes them completely untouchable for 10 weeks.

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