MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) WELL Health Subsidiary WELLSTAR Announces Conditional Approval for TSXV Listing and Files Filing Statement

September 28, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELLSTAR has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer, subject to satisfaction of the TSXV's customary listing conditions, and is expected to commence trading on or around October 1, 2026, under the ticker symbol "WSTR".

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) (" WELL "), a digital health company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that, in connection with the previously announced amalgamation (the " Transaction ") of its subsidiary, WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. (" WELLSTAR ") and 1587818 B.C. Ltd. (" 818 "), WELLSTAR and 818 have received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") and 818 has filed a filing statement dated September 25, 2026 (the " Filing Statement ") on 818's SEDAR+ profile at .

Through the Transaction, WELLSTAR and 818 will amalgamate to form an entity that will be listed on the TSXV, the " Resulting Issuer ", which will continue on with the business of WELLSTAR.

The TSXV has conditionally approved the listing of the subordinate voting shares of the Resulting Issuer (the " Resulting Issuer Subordinate Voting Shares ") on the TSXV as a Tier 1 issuer under ticker symbol " WSTR ". Final approval remains subject to satisfaction of the TSXV's customary listing conditions.

The Transaction is anticipated to close on September 29, 2026 with trading of the Resulting Issuer Subordinate Voting Shares commencing two trading days later, on or around October 1, 2026, under ticker symbol " WSTR ".

Immediately prior to completion of the Transaction, WELLSTAR will consolidate its subordinate voting shares and multiple voting shares on a six-for-one basis (the " Consolidation "). Every six shares of each class will become one share of the same class.

Following the Consolidation and completion of the Transaction, the Resulting Issuer is expected to have a total of 77,223,308 shares issued and outstanding, comprising 35,603,308 Resulting Issuer Subordinate Voting Shares and 41,620,000 multiple voting shares (together, the " Resulting Issuer Shares "). WELL Health will hold all of the Resulting Issuer's multiple voting shares. A total of 30,296,464 Resulting Issuer Subordinate Voting Shares will be subject to voluntary lock-up arrangements.

Shareholders who hold their WELLSTAR or 818 subordinate voting shares in registered form will receive their Resulting Issuer Subordinate Voting Shares in registered form. Shareholders who wish to hold these shares through a brokerage account should contact their broker.

WELL is also providing an update on WELLSTAR's previously announced treasury offering (the " Treasury Offering ") and secondary offering by an existing WELLSTAR shareholder (the " Secondary Offering "). The net proceeds available to WELLSTAR from the Treasury Offering and the proceeds available to the existing shareholder from the Secondary Offering are being held in escrow pending satisfaction of applicable release conditions, including the closing of the Transaction.

The subscription receipts issued in the Treasury Offering were priced at C$1.03 each, equivalent to a price of C$6.18 per post-Consolidation share.

Once the applicable release conditions are satisfied, each subscription receipt issued in the Treasury Offering will entitle its holder to receive one-sixth of a post-consolidation WELLSTAR subordinate voting share. These shares will then be exchanged on a one-for-one basis for Resulting Issuer Subordinate Voting Shares.

For further details on the Transaction, please refer to the Filing Statement, which has been posted on 818's profile on SEDAR+ at , as well as WELL's news releases dated July 7, 2026 and July 31, 2026. The Filing Statement provides detailed information about, among other things, the Transaction, WELLSTAR, 818 and the Resulting Issuer.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELLSTAR Technologies Corp.

WELLSTAR is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to reshaping healthcare through digital enablement. We provide a comprehensive, holistic solution for healthcare providers across Canada, with over 40% of practitioners currently using our products and services. Our solutions serve primary care and specialist physicians, health systems, and public-sector organizations through a complete suite of AI-enabled offerings, including billing and practice management systems, electronic medical record (EMR) systems, digital health applications, and digital health network solutions. As a majority-owned subsidiary of WELL Health, WELLSTAR continues to drive innovation and transformation in the Canadian healthcare landscape, reducing administrative burden and empowering providers to deliver better patient outcomes through advanced technology solutions. Learn more at wellstar.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) is Canada's largest outpatient healthcare company and a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada, where every patient gets better care, every provider is empowered by AI, and every piece of health data is protected. WELL owns and operates 275 clinics in Canada, supporting more than 5 million annual patient visits. Through its subsidiary WELLSTAR, WELL provides electronic medical records, AI-powered clinical tools, patient engagement platforms and IT management services. WELL provides cybersecurity services through its CYBERWELL subsidiary. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more, please visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the completion and anticipated timing of the Transaction and the Consolidation; the intended listing of the Resulting Issuer Subordinate Voting Shares on the TSXV and the anticipated commencement of trading; the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions required to complete the Transaction and obtain the listing; WELL Health's shareholdings in the Resulting Issuer; WELLSTAR's growth strategy and continued growth, profitability, innovation and market position; and the anticipated benefits and impact of WELLSTAR's products, services and strategic initiatives, including their ability to reduce administrative burden, empower healthcare providers and contribute to improved patient outcomes.

Forward-Looking Information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information and the Forward-Looking Information are not guarantees of future performance. WELL's comments expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of WELL's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Forward-Looking Information are qualified in their entirety by inherent risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions to the completion of the Transaction; WELLSTAR may incur costs even if the Transaction is not completed; liquidity risk; leverage risk; and share price fluctuations; adverse market conditions and the ability to complete acquisitions; risks inherent in the primary healthcare sector in general; continued patient and consumer demand for WELLSTAR's products and services; regulatory and legislative changes; that future results may vary from historical results; the inability to obtain any requisite future financing on suitable terms; any inability to realize the expected benefits and synergies from acquisitions; that market competition may affect the business, results and/or financial condition of WELLSTAR and other risk factors identified in documents filed by WELL under its profile at, including its most recent Annual Information Form. Except as required by securities laws, WELL and WELLSTAR do not assume any obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX, the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX or TSXV, respectively) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

For further information

Pardeep Sangha

Vice President, Investor Relations

...any

604-628-7266

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.







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Source: WELL Health Technologies Corp.