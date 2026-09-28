MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Happy Belly Food Group Named One of Canada's Top Growing Companies for 2026 by The Globe and Mail

September 28, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2026 Report on Business magazine ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, published by The Globe and Mail. Happy Belly was ranked as the top listed public company with 3-yr revenue growth of 708%, as well as the top quick serve restaurant (" QSR ") company.







Happy Belly 1

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The recognition marks an important milestone as Happy Belly continues to expand its portfolio of restaurant brands through disciplined acquisitions and an asset-light franchising model. Happy Belly's inclusion is validation for the Company's progress in building a platform that supports emerging restaurant brands as we expand into new markets.

"Being recognized among Canada's Top Growing Companies is a proud moment for the entire Happy Belly team," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "This recognition reflects the commitment of our franchisees and our whole team across Happy Belly Food Group. Without them, this would not be possible."

"Our focus remains on building a business that rewards our franchisees, our shareholders, our team, and our key supply chain partners" added Sean Black. "That means selecting the right partners, supporting our franchisees and prioritizing our return on invested capital for our shareholders. As we continue to develop our portfolio, we believe this approach positions Happy Belly to create long-term value for our shareholders while providing opportunities for entrepreneurs to grow alongside us." The Company continues to focus on converting its development pipeline into operating restaurants.

"The Globe and Mail congratulates the winners of Canada's Top Growing Companies 2026 on this exceptional achievement," says Andrew Saunders, President and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Each of these organizations has shown an extraordinary ability to adapt, innovate and grow amid ongoing change. Their achievements reflect the ingenuity and determination of Canadian entrepreneurs and business leaders who are helping shape the future of our economy."

The full list of 2026 winners, along with editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is also published online at Canada's Top Growing Companies of 2026.

"We are just getting started", said Sean Black.







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Franchising

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About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on .







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Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.