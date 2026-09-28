Senior Lecturer in Human Movement Sciences, University of Birmingham

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Ned Jenkinson is a senior lecturer in human movement sciences at the School of Sport and Exercise Sciences at the University of Birmingham.

Ned has an undergraduate degree in neuroscience from University College London, where he remained to complete a PhD in neuroscience with Mitch Glickstein studying the role of the cerebellum in the sensory guidance of movement. After UCL he moved to Vanderbilt University, Tennessee, to learn electrophysiological techniques under Michael Armstrong-James in the laboratory of Ford Ebner. From there, he returned to the study of the cerebellum with Chris Miall at the University of Oxford.

Later he worked in the Nuffield Departments of Surgery and then Clinical Neurosciences with Tipu Aziz studying deep brain stimulation (DBS). There he both developed new targets and the technique of DBS and took the unique opportunity to record electrical activity from deep within the brains of patients via DBS electrodes to uncover how the basal ganglia controls movements. During his time in Oxford he developed his own research group, and left Oxford as associate professor to take a position as senior lecturer in human movement sciences at the University of Birmingham.

His research incorporates a range of techniques including non-invasive brain stimulation, electrophysiological recording, eye-tracking, neuroimaging and behavioural techniques. He uses these techniques to investigate how the brain controls movement and how it allows us to – seemingly effortlessly – learn new motor skills. His research is not only intended to help us understanding how the brain controls movements for its own sake, but to better comprehend how dysfunction of the brain produces the symptoms of movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease.

–present Senior Lecturer in Human Movement Sciences, University of Birmingham

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