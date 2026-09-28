Azerbaijan Continues Mine-Clearance Efforts Across Liberated Areas

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has released information on mine-clearance operations carried out in the country's liberated territories between September 21 and 27.

According to ANAMA, mine-clearance activities were conducted in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan.

During the operations, mine-clearance teams detected and destroyed 208 anti-personnel mines, 29 anti-tank mines and 1,436 other unexploded ordnance items.

A total of 1,385.8 hectares of land were cleared of mines and other unexploded ordnance during the reporting period.

During nearly three decades of occupation of parts of the Azerbaijani territory, large areas were heavily contaminated with landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO). The problem intensified after the 2020 conflict and subsequent restoration of Azerbaijani control over formerly occupied regions, including Karabakh and surrounding districts.

Mine clearance remains one of Azerbaijan's key priorities in the post-conflict period, with extensive demining operations continuing to improve safety, facilitate reconstruction efforts, and enable the return of former internally displaced persons to the liberated territories