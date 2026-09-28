Feeding And Observing Wild Birds Linked To Positive Wellbeing, Study Finds

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Feeding and observing wild birds may have a positive effect on people's well-being, according to a new study published in the journal Ambio.

Researchers surveyed 3,658 participants in Project FeederWatch, a citizen science program in the United States and Canada that collects observations of birds visiting feeders. Participants were surveyed before and after the six-month FeederWatch season and were also asked how feeding and observing birds had affected their wellbeing.

In the survey conducted at the end of the season, 95 per cent of respondents said feeding birds had a positive effect on their wellbeing. By comparison, 55 per cent said other events in their lives had a positive effect during the same period.

The researchers identified three main ways participants said bird feeding affected them: through emotions, engagement and a sense of meaning. Participants described feelings such as joy, gratitude, hope and calm. Others said watching birds sparked curiosity, helped them focus and encouraged them to learn more about different species. Some participants also said the activity gave them a sense of purpose by helping birds, connecting with nature or contributing to scientific research.

However, the researchers caution that the findings do not establish that bird feeding directly improves overall mental wellbeing. Measurements taken at the beginning and end of the six-month period showed no meaningful overall change in participants' wellbeing scores. The study instead examined participants' perceptions of how feeding and observing birds affected their wellbeing.

Bird feeding is a common activity in the United States. The study notes that 56.7 million people aged 16 and over, or about 22 per cent of that population, feed wild birds.

The researchers also point out that feeding birds can carry risks for wildlife, including disease transmission, collisions with windows and increased predation. They recommend responsible practices, such as regularly cleaning feeders, keeping cats indoors and taking measures to reduce window collisions.

The study was led by Kelley E. Langhans of Virginia Tech and was published under the title "It's a good reason to get up every morning!": Perspectives on how feeding and observing birds affects people's well-being.

Source: Original study in Ambi

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