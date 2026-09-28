Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Pantsir-S2 And Russian UAV Command And Launch Sites

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

On September 27 and during the night of September 28, the Defense Forces struck important military targets belonging to the Russian army.

In the area of Seltso in Russia's Bryansk region, a Pantsir-S2 surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery system was struck.

In Vynohradivka, Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian UAV command post and a temporary deployment site for a Russian UAV unit were struck.

Russian strikes in Kyiv region kill three people and injure eight over past 24 hours

In temporarily occupied Donetsk, a storage, preparation, and launch site for attack UAVs was hit.

In addition, in the Donetsk region, a repair unit in Mariupol was struck; ammunition depots in Makiivka and Ustynivka were hit; and in Nikolske, a Russian military logistics and equipment depot was struck.

Ukrinform previously reported that Defense Forces units had struck a launch site for attack drones and four ammunition and fuel-and-lubricant depots belonging to Russian forces in temporarily occupied territories.