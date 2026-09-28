Russians Strike Firefighters With Drone While They Extinguish Fire In Sloviansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

In Sloviansk, an FPV drone strike set a private house on fire. While firefighters were extinguishing the blaze, Russian forces carried out a second strike on the firefighters, damaging a fire engine.

No emergency personnel were injured. The firefighters managed to contain the fire, but had to suspend their work because of the threat of further strikes.

Another Russian strike caused a fire in an apartment in a 14-story building. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Russian forces strike food processing plant in Zhytomyr region

In Kramatorsk, Russian forces attacked a nine-story residential building, setting balconies and apartments on fire. The blaze was extinguished over a total area of 500 square meters.

Ukrinform reported that on September 27, Russian forces injured four residents of Donetsk region.