Gold Prices Slide On First Business Day Of The Week
According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola fell by Rs12,800 in the local market, bringing it down to Rs438,136 per tola.
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Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs10,973 to Rs375,631.
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