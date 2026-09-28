Jordan Pavilion Draws Strong Interest At Saudi Food Exhibitions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- The Jordanian pavilion at the Saudifood Show and Saudifood Manufacturing 2026 exhibitions in Jeddah has drawn strong interest from visitors and traders since the events opened Sunday, with 36 Jordanian food-industry companies showcasing their products.

According to a statement by the Jordan Exporters Association, which is organizing Jordan's participation, visitors have shown particular interest in the quality and variety of Jordanian products.

The participating companies cover a broad range of food-related sectors, including oriental sweets, chocolate, bakeries, dairy products, grains, milling, starches, nuts and roasted products, soft drinks, food ingredients and raw materials. The pavilion also features companies specializing in packaging, industrial machinery, and equipment.

Jordan is taking part in the three-day exhibitions alongside 14 Arab countries. The two events bring together around 1,000 exhibitors from 95 countries and feature approximately 100,000 food and beverage products, with about 25,000 food-sector professionals attending.

President of the Jordan Exporters Association, Senator Ahmad Al-Khudari, said the Saudi market remains an important destination for Jordanian exports, supported by the close economic ties between the two countries, geographic proximity, and cooperation between their private sectors.

He said Jordan's participation for the third consecutive year reflects the association's efforts to support exporters and promote national products in priority markets, noting that Saudi Arabia also provides a gateway to Gulf and regional markets.

Al-Khudari said Jordanian companies have opportunities to expand their presence in the Saudi market and diversify their exports, particularly in food industries, agricultural products, and other value-added goods. He noted that Jordanian food and agricultural products, including dates, sweets, bakery products, and dairy, are already present in the Saudi market.

Association Director General Halim Abu Rahmeh said the Jordanian pavilion has attracted visitors and traders interested in the country's products and the progress achieved in quality, diversity, and competitiveness.

He highlighted the role of international exhibitions in helping Jordanian companies explore new markets, promote their products, develop trade and investment partnerships, attract investment, and expand production and export capacity.

Abu Rahmeh said the exhibitions offer participating companies opportunities to connect with businesses and buyers from various markets and strengthen the international presence of Jordanian products.

He added that the next phase should focus on developing long-term export partnerships through more business meetings, expanding the network of importers and distributors, and adapting products to meet evolving market requirements.

//Petra//WH