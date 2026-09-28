MEXC Launches MEXC CLI, Connecting AI Agents From Trading Intent To Execution

The launch extends the role of AI beyond research, analysis and strategy generation. Users can use their own AI agents to retrieve market data, check account information, analyze trading history, or prepare and execute trades through MEXC CLI, while retaining control over key trading actions through confirmation before execution. By reducing the technical and operational steps between an idea and an action, MEXC CLI brings AI closer to becoming a practical execution layer for trading.

The Gap Between AI Insight and Trading Action

AI is increasingly becoming part of how investors research markets, analyze data and develop trading ideas. But a gap still remains between knowing what to do and actually doing it. Even when AI can help identify an opportunity or generate a strategy, users often still need to switch back to the exchange and manually translate that intent into a series of trading actions.

For users who want their own AI agents to interact directly with an exchange, the process can also involve API access, authentication, parameter construction, interface calls and data processing. MEXC CLI is designed to reduce this friction, creating a more direct path from AI-assisted insight to trading execution.

From Trading Intent to Execution

MEXC CLI packages MEXC API access into a command-line environment that AI agents can use directly. After installation and configuration, users can stay within their preferred AI environment and express what they want to do in natural language, whether checking account assets, retrieving market data, reviewing trading history, or preparing a trade.

The AI agent interprets the request and calls the relevant MEXC functions through MEXC CLI, while the CLI handles the underlying API interaction and data processing. This allows users to move more directly from trading intent to execution, with key trading actions remaining under user control and subject to confirmation where required.

MEXC CLI currently supports spot trading, futures trading, wealth management and activities.

MEXC AI, From Discovery to Action









MEXC CLI is part of the ongoing evolution of MEXC AI under its philosophy of "Intelligence for Every Opportunity " and reflects MEXC's Trading Companion vision. The vision is to make AI a more continuous part of the trading journey, spanning Discover, Understand and Trade. MEXC CLI extends that journey into AI tools users already rely on. Beyond MEXC CLI, MEXC AI's existing core capabilities on the platform include AI Rankings, AI Trends, and Smart Chart for market discovery and analysis. AI Strategy lets users turn natural-language trading ideas into strategies that run after user review and confirmation, while AI Model Copy Trade offers another way to access selected trading strategies and activity. MEXC CLI extends this experience into the AI environments users already use, helping connect trading intent with execution and moving MEXC AI from information and analysis toward more agentic interaction.

MEXC is running the Trading Takes Two campaign, showcasing how MEXC AI supports users across different stages of the trading journey. In addition, during TOKEN2049 Singapore, the MEXC booth will debut an immersive MEXC AI Experience Zone, highlighting how MEXC uses AI to power future trading scenarios and further exploring the broader role AI can play in trading.

For more information about MEXC CLI and to explore MEXC's AI capabilities, please visit the MEXC AI page.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the volatility of financial markets, including digital assets, tokenized assets, and traditional financial products, investors should carefully assess market conditions, underlying asset fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any investment or trading decisions.

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