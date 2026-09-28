Chuck E. Cheese Announces Nationwide Rollout of Adventure World, Its New Indoor Play Destination

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Adventure World brings climbing, slides, themed play and birthday celebrations together in a new branded indoor playground experience.

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese is bringing Adventure World, its multilevel indoor playground, to more than 20 communities across the U.S. in 2026 and 2027.

The first Adventure World opened in Arlington, Texas, in November 2025 and quickly became one of the most successful openings in Chuck E. Cheese history. Families said two things stood out: getting up close with Chuck E. and friends in a way they never had before and the chance for kids to invent their own adventures. Now more families will get one close to home.

Adventure World is opening the following locations in 2026:



West Fargo, North Dakota

Chandler, Arizona

Rochester, New York

Houston

Plano, Texas Las Vegas

Adventure World locations coming in 2027:



Flint, Michigan

MacArthur Park, California

Hawthorne, California

Crestwood, Illinois

Lakewood, Colorado

Chesterfield, Missouri Los Angeles

Chuck E. Cheese Adventure World will also be introduced on the international stage soon with three locations opening in Jalisco, Mexico, as previously announced.

Additional cities and opening dates will be shared as plans are finalized.

Designed for families with kids of all ages, Adventure World offers 12,000 to 18,000 square feet or more of dedicated active play, exploration, hands-on adventure, dining and celebrations in one family-friendly destination.

Inside Adventure World, kids choose their own imaginative journey through themed areas featuring their favorite Chuck E. Cheese characters, including Munch's Cosmic Bounce (space), Bella's Castle Quest (fairy tale), Jasper's Bubble Reef (ocean) or Chuck E.'s Jungle Temple. Each location features climbing structures, slides, ball pits, obstacles, a dedicated toddler zone for smaller kids, a giant video wall and a digital live show starring Chuck E. and friends.

Admission is one low price per child for all-day play, so there's no clock to watch. When it's time for a break, the Power Up Station, featuring Pasqually and Helen Henny, serves popcorn, nachos, pizza and wings. For parents, Chuck E. Cheese's Kid CheckTM system helps make sure every family that arrives together leaves together. Adventure World also hosts the birthday parties Chuck E. Cheese is known for, with packages starting at $99.99 for six kids.

“Families have told us they want a place where kids can move and use their imagination all day, with food and celebrations built right in,” said Randy Forsythe, president of Chuck E. Cheese.“That's exactly what we built. Now we get to share it with kids in a lot more cities.”

Adventure World also works for field trips, playdates and group events. Families can follow expansion updates and find their nearest Adventure World Chuck E. Cheese at AdventureWorld.Fun.

About Chuck E. Cheese Adventure World

Chuck E. Cheese Adventure World is a new indoor playground destination from Chuck E. Cheese, the original brand of family fun. Built for kids and families to climb, slide, explore and celebrate together, Adventure World brings multistory play structures, imaginative themed worlds, a dedicated Toddler Zone, character-filled entertainment, food and snacks and all-day access together under one roof. Designed for everyday outings, group events and birthday parties, each Adventure World location pairs big energy with the trusted Chuck E. Cheese experience families know and trust, including the Kid CheckTM system that helps ensure everyone who comes together leaves together.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 47 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and it continues to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs.

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Chuck E. Cheese Adventure World Multilevel Indoor Playground in Chandler, AZ Chuck E. Cheese Announces Nationwide Rollout of Adventure World, Its New Indoor Play Destination

CONTACT: Alejandra Brady Chuck E. Cheese 945.336.3443...