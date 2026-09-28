OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ: OMSE) Secures US$9.4 Million In New Orders, Including US$7.1 Million Competitive Tender Win From Saudi Aramco

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saudi Aramco win adds orders beyond the Company's long-term agreement; US$2.3 million Pertamina Hulu Rokan order builds on momentum under existing 3-year supply contract

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (“OMS” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (“SWS”) and oil country tubular goods (“OCTG”) for the oil and gas industry, today announced new orders totaling US$9.4 million from Saudi Aramco and Pertamina Hulu Rokan. The US$7.1 million Saudi Aramco order is in addition to call-off orders placed under the parties' long-term supply agreement, including a US$11 million order for specialty connectors and pipes in March 2026.

Due to specific technical and operational requirements, Saudi Aramco's order for specialty connectors and pipes fell outside the scope of the parties' long-term agreement and was put out to tender. OMS Oilfield Services Arabia Ltd. (“OMS Saudi”) won the US$7.1 million order through the competitive tender process, highlighting the Company's 15-year track record of manufacturing expertise, agility and speed in one of the world's most technically demanding upstream markets. Deliveries are expected to take place in January 2027.

PT OMS Oilfield Services (“OMS Indonesia”) received a US$2.3 million order for surface wellheads and Christmas trees from Pertamina Hulu Rokan under its existing three-year supply contract with the operator. The order supports Pertamina Hulu Rokan's continuing effort to meet production demand and follows a US$1.3 million extension to the same contract, announced in March 2026, after demand exceeded the original contract value. The products will be manufactured at OMS's Duri facility in Indonesia, with deliveries expected in March 2027.

Mr. How Meng Hock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OMS, commented,“Winning this US$7.1 million order in an open tender demonstrates both Saudi Aramco's confidence in our products and the certifications and delivery record OMS Saudi has built in the Kingdom over 15 years. In Indonesia, the new Pertamina Hulu Rokan order reflects growing regional demand, validating our strategy of diversifying beyond our core Saudi Arabian market. With a debt-free balance sheet and strategically located manufacturing facilities across the Asia Pacific and MENA regions, we are well-positioned to continue competing for new business and expanding our customer base.”

About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted engineered solutions supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company's 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.

For more information, please visit ir.omsos.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ...

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: ...