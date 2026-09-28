Flyte Named Official Air Travel Partner Of The 34Th Annual Hamptons International Film Festival

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Expands Flyte's Growing Presence Across Entertainment, Fashion, Hospitality, Sports and Premium Destination Travel

2026 Flyte Breakthrough Awards will Honor Anthony Ippolito, Star of Amazon MGM Studios'“I Play Rocky,” Rosalind Eleazar of Chris Rock's“Misty Green,” and A24's Jordan Firstman

Flyte Brand to be Prominent Throughout this Prestigious Eleven-Day Festival Bringing Together Leading Actors, Filmmakers, Executives and Audiences from Around the World

FORT MILL, S.C., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flyte, a subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) (“VTAK” or the“Company”), today announced it has established a partnership with the Hamptons International Film Festival (“HIFF”), in which Flyte has been named the 'Official Air Travel Partner' of the 34th annual HIFF taking place October 2 through October 12, 2026.

As Official Air Travel Partner, Flyte will have a prominent presence throughout the eleven-day festival, which brings together leading filmmakers, actors, artists, executives, and audiences from around the world for screenings, conversations, and events across the East End.

As a Lead Sponsor of the festival, Flyte's presence extends across several of HIFF's marquee programs. Flyte is also a sponsor of World Cinema Narrative, the Festival's largest narrative section, featuring a wide-ranging slate of international films including Coward, Minotaur, Tender Loving Care and many more.

Additionally, Flyte will sponsor the Festival's 2026 Breakthrough Honors, continuing a longstanding program with a history of recognizing emerging talent that has gone on to become some of the most prominent names in film and entertainment. The 2026 Flyte Breakthrough Award recipients include:



Anthony Ippolito, who will receive a Flyte Breakthrough Performer Award in connection with I Play Rocky, the festival's Opening Night film. Ippolito portrays Sylvester Stallone in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film.

Rosalind Eleazar, who will receive a Flyte Breakthrough Performer Award for her performance in Misty Green, written and directed by Chris Rock. Jordan Firstman, who will receive the Flyte Breakthrough Director Award for Club Kid, an A24 release that Firstman wrote, directed and stars in.

The Festival's Breakthrough program has previously recognized talent including Emma Stone, Mahershala Ali, Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Adam Driver, Brie Larson, Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, Oscar Isaac and Emily Blunt.

“The Hamptons International Film Festival has become an important part of the cultural fabric of the East End, and we are proud to participate as its Official Air Travel Partner,” said Marc Sellouk, Founder of Flyte.“Flyte has developed a meaningful presence in the Hamptons, and this partnership feels like a natural extension of that. We are especially proud to lend the Flyte name to the Breakthrough Awards and recognize Anthony, Rosalind and Jordan alongside a program with an extraordinary history of talent.”

A Natural Connection to the Hamptons

As a natural showcase for the advantages of regional private aviation, the Hamptons have become an important market for Flyte.

Flyte operates a standardized fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets

For travel between the New York metro area and the East End, that combination is particularly relevant. What can otherwise require hours by car becomes a far more efficient journey by air, enabling travelers to spend more time at their destination and less time getting there. Furthermore, many of the smaller airports serviced by Flyte, which lack scheduled commercial air service, have far less surrounding traffic, easy ride-share access and more convenient parking than larger airports. The result is a unique expression of private aviation: not simply a solution for long-distance travel, but an increasingly seamless way to move between the places that matter.

“The most interesting part of regional private aviation is how naturally it can fit into someone's life when the experience is simple,” Mr. Sellouk continued.“The aircraft, technology, booking platform and the customer-facing experience all must work together seamlessly. That is what we have built at Flyte, and the Hamptons exemplify this newly available and surprisingly affordable premium experience.”

A Growing Presence Across Culture and Travel

Whether traveling to the Hamptons for the film festival, New York for fashion week, a golf destination for the weekend, or The Bahamas for a resort stay, Flyte has built a private aviation platform designed around the way its customers actually travel.

The Company's combination of a standardized aircraft fleet, technology-enabled booking experience and expanding network makes regional private aviation considerably more seamless while preserving the service, privacy and luxury experience expected from private travel.

About HamptonsFilm

HamptonsFilm, home of the Hamptons International Film Festival, was founded in 1992 to celebrate the art of film and introduce audiences to a diverse spectrum of international films and filmmakers. The organization presents the annual Hamptons International Film Festival along with year-round programming supporting filmmakers, artists and film culture.

About Flyte

Flyte is a technology-enabled private aviation company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets and providing efficient private air travel throughout the United States and select international markets. Through its direct-to-consumer booking platform, standardized pricing on select routes, strategic partnerships, and FAA-certified Part 135 operating subsidiary Ponderosa Air, LLC, Flyte is delivering a faster, safer, and more convenient private aviation experience.

For more information, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding expected future growth, demand, strategic partnerships, market expansion, brand awareness, aircraft utilization and Flyte's future operations, are forward-looking statements and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for a discussion of these risks.

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