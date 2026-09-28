(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Heineken N.V. reports the progress of transactions under its current

share buyback programme Amsterdam, 28 September 2026 - Heineken N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) hereby reports transaction details related to the second € 750 million tranche of its € 1.5 billion share buyback programme as communicated on 12 February 2026. From 21 September 2026 up to and including 25 September 2026 a total of 164,417 shares were repurchased on exchange at an average price of € 71.27. During the same period, 164,949 shares were repurchased from Heineken Holding N.V. Up to and including 25 September 2026, a total of 7,847,104 shares were repurchased under the second tranche of the share buyback programme for a total consideration of € 556,849,996 (including shares repurchased from Heineken Holding N.V.). Heineken N.V. publishes on a weekly basis, every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback programme on its website:

Enquiries





Media Investors Christiaan Prins Tristan van Strien Director of Global Communication Global Director of Investor Relations Marlie Paauw Lennart Scholtus / Isabelle van Rongen Global Media Lead Investor Relations Manager / Investor Relations Manager E-mail: ... E-mail: ... Tel: +31-20-5239355 Tel: +31-20-5239590

Regulatory information

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations as set out in Article 5(1)(b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Editorial information:

HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 85,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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