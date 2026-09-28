Shoppers Drug Mart Sets Guinness World Records Title At 2026 National Beauty Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Record-setting brow moment highlights the expertise behind Shoppers Drug Mart Beauty Services and its personalized approach

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoppers Drug Mart set a new Guinness World Records title at the 2026 Shoppers Drug Mart National Beauty Conference, with 673 Beauty Managers from across Canada participating in the record for the most people filling in their brows simultaneously.

Before the official attempt, Beauty Managers took part in a live brow mapping lesson led by Seneca Polytechnic professor, Derek Selby. Following the lesson, participants put their knowledge into practice using Quo Beauty® Microblade Brow Pen and Quo Beauty® Brow Defining Gel to fill in their brows, earning the new record. Brow mapping was chosen as the record-setting moment to highlight one of the personalized Beauty Services now available at select Shoppers Drug Mart locations.

The annual Shoppers Drug Mart National Beauty Conference brings together Shoppers Beauty Managers from across the country, helping them stay at the forefront of beauty innovation, trends and products, and further develop skills they bring to customers in-store. Beauty Managers have the opportunity to learn directly from brand experts and founders who share industry insights and their in-depth product knowledge.

“Our Beauty teams are at the heart of how we serve our customers,” said Derrick Pittman, Senior Vice-President, National Operations, Shoppers Drug Mart.“Their expertise and personalized advice, combined with our breadth of products and growing Beauty Services offering, help customers find what works best for them. We're continuing to invest in our people and evolve our services, while delivering the choice, value and convenience customers expect from Shoppers Drug Mart.”

Beauty Services are expanding across Shoppers Drug Mart, with additional locations planned across the country in the coming months. Currently available in select locations across the Greater Toronto Area and British Columbia, customers can book personalized services, with the full service fee redeemable toward eligible beauty product purchases.

As Shoppers Drug Mart continues to evolve its Beauty Services offering, it is also investing in the expertise of its Beauty Specialists. This includes working with Seneca Polytechnic on makeup artistry training, with a pilot program set to begin before end of year. Through certified college instruction, the program builds Beauty Specialists' makeup artistry skills and expertise to deliver a high-quality, personalized beauty experience that instills customer confidence.

Together, these investments combine expert advice, personalized services and an expanded assortment to deliver stronger value and more reasons for customers to shop at Shoppers Drug Mart, all while creating a more compelling, convenient and differentiated beauty experience.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns more than 150 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

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