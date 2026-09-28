KBR And Trinzic To Host Separate Investor Days In New York City

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) today announced that KBR and Trinzic, the planned spin-off of KBR's Mission Technology Solutions business, will host separate Investor Day events in New York City. KBR Investor Day will be held on November 11, 2026, and Trinzic Investor Day will be held on November 12, 2026, providing investors with the opportunity to hear directly from the leadership teams of each future standalone company.

At KBR's Investor Day, members of the executive leadership team will discuss the company's strategy, growth outlook, financial framework and capital allocation priorities as a focused standalone company following the planned separation.

At Trinzic's Investor Day, the future executive leadership team will provide an overview of the company's strategic vision, differentiated market position, long-term growth opportunities and financial outlook as an independent public company.

A live webcast and presentation materials for both events will be available on the day of each event. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. Interested individuals may register for the KBR webcast here and the Trinzic webcast here. Replays will be available at investors.kbr.com following the conclusion of each event.

About KBR

KBR is a global, capital-light lifecycle solutions company serving customers in high-complexity industrial, energy and infrastructure markets. Through its advisory, technical, engineering and operating expertise, KBR helps customers shape investments, reduce risk, deploy complex technologies, improve performance and deliver reliable outcomes across the asset lifecycle.

Following the planned separation of the Mission Technology Solutions business, KBR will operate as a focused standalone company with differentiated customer relationships, global execution capabilities and a capital-efficient business model. The company is positioned to benefit from long-term secular growth trends across energy security, energy transition, industrial modernization, and infrastructure investment. KBR's 15,000 employees operate across more than 40 countries.

About Trinzic

KBR's Mission Technology Solutions business is expected to be spun off as an independent public company in January 2027 and will then operate under the new name Trinzic. The name is inspired by the word intrinsic, reflecting the essential capabilities, deep expertise, speed and trusted performance that have defined the business for decades. Trinzic will enter the market as a global company and partner to customers supporting some of the highest priority missions across national security, human performance, global operations and space. Trinzic will launch with more than $5 billion in annual revenue, established partnerships and contracts, 18,000 employees and a global footprint.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

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Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

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