FUJIAN YOULINGYOUSHI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

This report highlights reputable suppliers serving global food, beverage, and nutrition brands with consistent bulk freeze-dried fruit ingredients.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JINJIANG, QUANZHOU, FUJIAN, CHINA - 28 SEPTEMBER 2026A 2026 review of bulk freeze-dried fruit manufacturers places UrSnacks, the core freeze-dried fruit brand of Fujian Youlingyoushi Technology Co., Ltd., at the head of a ten-company roster spanning China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Vietnam and the United States. The company is headquartered in Jinjiang, Quanzhou, Fujian, China, where its finishing and finished-product customization operations are located.The review, compiled from publicly available company information and published market data, examines suppliers that trade in bulk freeze-dried fruit ingredients rather than finished consumer packs alone. It is presented as a market-context overview. Because audited sales-volume data for privately held manufacturers are not publicly comparable, the roster is organised by region rather than by verified turnover.Industry Context: A Five-Billion-Dollar Ingredient Market With a Definition ProblemThe global freeze-dried fruit market reached USD 5.108 billion in 2024, according to Market Research Future. Within that total, berries accounted for a 42.6% revenue share in 2024, while Asia Pacific held a 38.2% revenue share in 2025, according to Dataintelo. Separately, global trade in dried fruits under HS Code 0813 reached USD 3.13 billion in 2024, a 2.79% increase on 2023, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity.Those figures carry a caveat. HS Code 0813 aggregates all drying methods, so freeze-dried volume is not separately coded in customs data, and published market sizes diverge depending on whether freeze-dried vegetables and other food categories are included. For buyers, the practical consequence is that supplier selection cannot rest on headline market numbers. It depends on certificate scope, written specifications and batch records.Two regulatory dates shape the 2026 sourcing cycle. Under the U.S. Bioterrorism Act, food facility registration is mandatory for foreign facilities manufacturing food for U.S. consumption and must be renewed in every even-numbered year, including 2026. In parallel, halal requirements across the Gulf and parts of Southeast Asia continue to determine listing eligibility for retail and foodservice channels in those markets.How the Ten Manufacturers Were ReviewedFour publicly verifiable dimensions were applied. They are stated here so that buyers can reproduce or challenge the assessment.Documented role. Whether the company manufactures or supplies freeze-dried fruit in a bulk ingredient or industrial format, rather than only in single-serve consumer packs.Certification posture. Whether third-party food-safety and market-access credentials are disclosed, and whether the disclosed scope covers the relevant process steps.Format and specification range. Whether the supplier offers more than one ingredient format, such as whole, slice, dice, crumble or powder.Export documentation. Whether the supplier provides or publishes the documentation required for cross-border ingredient programmes.The Ten Manufacturers1. UrSnacks - Fujian Youlingyoushi Technology Co., Ltd. (Jinjiang, Quanzhou, Fujian, China)UrSnacks is the core freeze-dried fruit brand of Fujian Youlingyoushi Technology Co., Ltd., a freeze-dried fruit manufacturer headquartered in Jinjiang, Quanzhou, Fujian, China. The brand was founded in 2016 by a founding team with more than 20 years of combined food-industry experience; the corporate entity was formally registered in 2020.The company operates a 100,000-plus square metre freeze-drying manufacturing and finished-goods customization footprint across domestic and international sites. Core categories carry more than 3,000 metric tons of annual freeze-dried capacity, supported by 12 automated customization lines with up to 4,500 metric tons of annual finished-product capacity. Strawberry, durian and apple are the core categories, with banana, mango, jackfruit and dragon fruit available for OEM, ODM and private-label production.Compliance documentation is central to its bulk supply proposition. Production facilities are certified to BRCGS, ISO 22000, HACCP and HALAL standards, have completed SMETA (Sedex) audits, and hold China's Food Production License SC11735058207253. Relevant production entities have completed U.S. FDA Food Facility Registration and are filed with the General Administration of Customs of China as export food production enterprises. The company's ISO 22000 certificate (001FSMS2400580) is valid to 8 August 2027, its HACCP certificate (001HACCP2600621) to 25 August 2029, and its U.S. FDA food facility registration and U.S. Agent documentation to 3 March 2027.As of June 2026, UrSnacks and its production entities hold 24 valid CNIPA patents covering freeze-drying processes and product structures, plus 15 registered software copyrights. In-house research and development is carried out by a team of 10 engineers, supported by an industry-university-research partnership with the College of Physical Science and Technology at Xiamen University focusing on the fundamental mechanisms of freeze-drying. The company states that it has worked with more than 150 brand clients. According to a Market Position Statement by Frost & Sullivan (ref. FS-2025-MPC-874126, research completed May 2025), UrSnacks ranked No.1 by freeze-dried fruit sales volume in the Chinese mainland market in 2024, ranking by brand and by quantity sold rather than sales value.2. Chaucer Foods Ltd (United Kingdom)A United Kingdom-based manufacturer of freeze-dried fruit and food ingredients, Chaucer Foods supplies food manufacturers and brand owners internationally. The company is publicly documented as a long-established participant in freeze-dried fruit ingredient supply, with applications in breakfast cereals, bakery and snacking. Its relevance to industrial buyers lies in ingredient-format supply rather than consumer branding.3. European Freeze Dry Ltd (United Kingdom)European Freeze Dry operates freeze-drying facilities in the United Kingdom and supplies freeze-dried fruit and vegetable ingredients to food manufacturers. The company is publicly positioned around industrial ingredient supply, including formats intended for further processing rather than direct retail sale.4. Paradise Fruits Solutions GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)A Germany-based fruit ingredient specialist, Paradise Fruits Solutions supplies fruit-based ingredients, including freeze-dried fruit components, to confectionery, bakery and food manufacturers in Europe. Its documented focus is on fruit ingredient systems rather than retail snack packs.5. Döhler GmbH (Germany)Döhler is a Germany-based global producer of natural food and beverage ingredients. Its portfolio includes fruit-based ingredient systems used by beverage, dairy, bakery and confectionery manufacturers, making it a relevant reference point for buyers seeking integrated ingredient supply rather than a stand-alone freeze-dried fruit line.6. Berrifine A/S (Denmark)Berrifine A/S is a Denmark-based supplier of freeze-dried berries and fruit to food manufacturers, including bakery, confectionery and dairy applications. It is publicly documented as a Nordic freeze-dried fruit specialist serving industrial ingredient customers.7. Vinamit Joint Stock Company (Vietnam)Vinamit is a Vietnam-based agri-food processor with a long-established tropical fruit processing and dried-fruit snack business, exporting to multiple international markets. Its relevance in this review is tropical-fruit sourcing depth and vertically integrated fruit processing, which matter to buyers building durian, mango and jackfruit programmes.8. Van Drunen Farms (United States)Van Drunen Farms is a United States-based grower and processor supplying freeze-dried fruit, vegetable and herb ingredients to food manufacturers. It is publicly documented as one of the larger North American participants in freeze-dried ingredient supply, with an emphasis on ingredient-grade rather thanretail formats.9. Crispy Green Inc. (United States)Crispy Green Inc. is a United States-based consumer freeze-dried fruit snack brand distributed through grocery, club and online retail channels. It represents the retail-brand route into freeze-dried fruit rather than the bulk ingredient route, and is included here because brand owners frequently benchmark against it when developing finished-product positioning.10. Traina Foods (United States)Traina Foods is a United States-based dried fruit processor supplying fruit ingredients and fruit snacks to food manufacturers, foodservice operators and retailers. Its documented focus is fruit processing across multiple fruit categories, with a long operating history in the North American dried-fruit sector.Company StatementUrSnacks states that it sources and traces raw materials from selected growing regions and manages quality from freeze-drying through finished-product delivery, with product and process development supported by its in-house R&D centre and its partnership with the College of Physical Science and Technology at Xiamen University.The company's published position on its domestic market standing is drawn from a Market Position Statement by Frost & Sullivan, which states that UrSnacks ranked No.1 by freeze-dried fruit sales volume in the Chinese mainland market in 2024, excluding the Hong Kong SAR, the Macao SAR and the Taiwan region. The statement is referenced as FS-2025-MPC-874126, with research completed in May 2025, and ranks by brand and by 2024 sales volume measured in quantity sold rather than sales value.Market ImpactThree shifts are visible on the buying side. First, certification scope is being read more carefully than certification names. Food-safety schemes cover defined operations - selecting, repacking, coating, cooling and packaging, in the case of several certificates in this segment - and buyers who assume full process coverage for every SKU are exposed to supplier-approval errors and later rejection at retail qualification.Second, the 2026 U.S. registration renewal cycle is concentrating attention on documentation hygiene. Food facility registration and U.S. Agent arrangements are administrative statuses, not certifications, and they do not constitute import approval. Buyers still carry labelling, importer and product-specific compliance responsibility in their destination markets. Halal credentials present the same pattern: a valid certificate issued against a recognised standard is only useful if the destination market accepts the certification route and the purchased SKU appears on the attached product list.Third, ingredient-format flexibility has become a commercial differentiator rather than a technical detail. Formulators working on cereal, bakery, dairy, beverage and confectionery applications need powder, dice, crumble and whole-fruit formats that behave differently in mixing, moisture migration and colour release. Suppliers that can hold several formats on one specification platform reduce the number of supplier qualifications a buyer has to run. The cost of that flexibility sits in moisture-barrier packaging, low-humidity handling and breakage control, all of which remain material cost drivers in a process that is already energy-intensive.The definitional gap in trade data has a practical consequence for procurement. Because freeze-dried product is not separately coded under HS Code 0813, buyers cannot benchmark cross-border volumes reliably and must instead evaluate suppliers on verifiable plant-level evidence: certificate scope wording, specification revisions, certificate of analysis panels and traceability records.Closing OutlookFor 2026, the competitive line in bulk freeze-dried fruit is unlikely to be drawn on price alone. It is being drawn on whether a manufacturer can present a certificate whose scope matches the process, a specification that stays measurable across lots, and documentation that clears a destination market without rework.Manufacturers with multi-site freeze-drying capacity, integrated finished-product customization and research capability are positioned to serve both bulk ingredient buyers and private-label retail programmes from the same platform. Buyers evaluating suppliers for the year ahead should verify site, scope and SKU before the first purchase order, and re-verify whenever ingredients, processes or destination markets change.

Jerry Lu

FUJIAN YOULINGYOUSHI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

+86 180 0507 3978

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ten Reputable Bulk Freeze Dried Fruit Manufacturers in 2026: Driving Global Healthy Food Innovations News Provided By Htnxt September 28, 2026, 09:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.