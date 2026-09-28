Jetour Joins Royal Bahrain Concours 2026 With Dedicated Off-Road Owners' Tour Experience

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Jetour will provide vehicles for an off-road experience during the Royal Bahrain Concours Owners' Tour, and a display of vehicles at the show

- Amer Al Khan, Vice-Chairman of the Royal Bahrain Concours

BAHRAIN, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jetour will participate in the Royal Bahrain Concours 2026 as an Automotive Partner, bringing its Travel+ philosophy and spirit of travel, exploration and adventure to one of the region's leading motoring events.

Ahead of the main event, taking place on 6–7 November at the Royal Golf Club, Jetour will participate in the official Owners' Tour on 5 November, providing vehicles for a dedicated off-road driving experience designed to demonstrate the capability and versatility of the brand's vehicles.

Amer Al Khan, Vice-Chairman of the Royal Bahrain Concours, commented:“We are very pleased to welcome Jetour as an Automotive Partner for the 2026 Royal Bahrain Concours. One of the things we want to continue developing is the experience around the Concours itself, giving our owners and guests more opportunities to enjoy cars on the road as well as on the show field.

“Jetour's involvement in the Owners' Tour gives us the opportunity to introduce a dedicated off-road element to the programme, something that feels particularly relevant to Bahrain and the wider region.

“We also look forward to welcoming the brand to the Royal Golf Club, where visitors will be able to discover its latest vehicles alongside the exceptional collector cars that remain at the heart of the Royal Bahrain Concours.”

Mr. Ghassan Friewat, Chief Strategic Officer of Motorcity, added:

“Partnerships are most valuable when they give people an authentic way to experience what a brand stands for. Jetour is built around travel, exploration and adventure, making the Royal Bahrain Concours, and the Owners' Tour in particular, a natural fit. By taking guests beyond the show field and into an off-road setting, we can demonstrate the capability and versatility of Jetour vehicles while bringing the brand's Travel+ philosophy to life for automotive enthusiasts from Bahrain and across the region.”

The 2026 Royal Bahrain Concours marks the event's second edition, following its successful debut, which welcomed 60 collector cars and more than 200 members' cars from leading regional car clubs. Organised by Thorough Events in collaboration with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority, the event will return to the Royal Golf Club in Riffa on 6–7 November 2026.

Tickets for the 2026 Royal Bahrain Concours are now live and available via royalconcours. Further details regarding participating vehicles, the Owners' Tour and the wider 2026 programme will be announced in due course.



Ben Lewis

Influence Associates

+ +44 7594 663485

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Jetour Joins Royal Bahrain Concours 2026 with Dedicated Off-Road Owners' Tour Experience News Provided By Influence associates September 28, 2026, 09:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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