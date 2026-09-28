INNOVOTEX Expands Macrocycle Drug Conjugate Platform Via Dual-Payload Technology For Tumor-Selective Combination Therapy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Provisional patent application is directed to a dual-payload MDC designed to exploit synthetic lethality in a single tumor-localizing construct

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- INNOVOTEX Inc., a privately held, preclinical-stage oncology company developing Macrocycle Drug Conjugates (MDCs), today announced the expansion of its platform into dual-payload therapeutics. The Company has filed a U.S. provisional patent application directed to a dual-payload MDC designed to combine oxaliplatin and a PARP inhibitor in a single tumor-localizing molecular construct. Key inventors include researchers at The University of Texas at Austin and MD Anderson Cancer Center with funding provided by The National Institutes of Health.

The construct is designed to integrate platinum-mediated DNA damage and blockade of DNA repair, two clinically validated modes of attack designed to act simultaneously within the tumor. This strategic pairing is intended to induce synthetic lethality, thereby enhancing the destruction of cancer cells through their combined effects. This approach is particularly valuable in settings where either treatment alone has lost activity. The first MDC pairing is a product concept, not a two-drug co-development program: one molecule, two complementary payloads, and a delivery architecture that does not depend on a tumor-surface antigen.

Early Preclinical Signal

In studies described in the application, the dual-payload MDC showed greater pre-clinical antiproliferative activity than the individual components or a physical mixture of those components. In ovarian cancer animal models, the conjugate reduced tumor growth more than matched free-drug combinations while demonstrating enhanced tumor localization relative to controls.

“This represents the evolution of our MDC platform from selective delivery of a single therapeutic to a combination that can be developed as a single asset,” said Jonathan F. Arambula, Ph.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer of INNOVOTEX.“The oxaliplatin plus PARP inhibition is the first pairing because the biology is known: DNA damage and DNA-repair blockade in the same cell, designed to exploit synthetic lethality. The larger opportunity is a class of tumor-selective medicines built around both internally developed and partner-owned payloads.”

Collaboration Interest

INNOVOTEX is advancing multiple MDC conjugates and is evaluating additional payload classes selected for therapeutic index, resistance biology, and complementary mechanisms. The Company is interested in discussions with pharmaceutical partners around partner-owned compounds, established therapeutic classes, and combinations whose potential is limited by systemic exposure or conventional delivery.

As filed, the provisional application is directed to dual-payload conjugate compositions, methods of manufacture, and therapeutic applications, including oncology. A provisional application establishes a priority date; it is not an issued patent and does not itself confer patent rights. The construct is investigational and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority.

About INNOVOTEX

INNOVOTEX Inc. is a privately held, preclinical-stage oncology company headquartered in Austin, Texas. The Company is developing Macrocycle Drug Conjugates engineered for tumor penetration, durable tumor exposure, and activity in aggressive solid tumors. The pipeline includes single- and multi-payload MDCs designed to deliver potent mechanisms to tumor tissue without dependence on a single surface antigen.

Jonathan Arambula

INNOVOTEX Inc.

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INNOVOTEX Expands Macrocycle Drug Conjugate Platform via Dual-Payload Technology for Tumor-Selective Combination Therapy News Provided By INNOVOTEX Inc. September 28, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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