Taxidermy & Trophy Shipping Helps Hunters Save More - And Get Back To Africa Sooner

KEMPTON PARK, SOUTH AFRICA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many hunters, the end of an African safari immediately starts the countdown to the next one. Taxidermy & Trophy Shipping (TTS) is helping hunters shorten that countdown by offering a streamlined, cost-conscious approach to trophy handling, taxidermy, and shipping that can significantly reduce the overall cost of bringing their trophies home.From the moment trophies enter the salt until they reach their final destination, TTS serves as a single point of contact, coordinating the many steps involved in transporting trophies from Africa to the hunter's home. Just as importantly, TTS empowers its clients with options, allowing each hunter to select the services that best fit their trophies, budget, and personal preferences.“Every dollar a hunter can save on the process of getting their trophies home is money that can go toward their next safari,” said Richard Lendrum, founder of Taxidermy & Trophy Shipping.“That was one of the reasons we created TTS. We wanted to give hunters choices, help them control their overall costs, and take the hassle out of what happens after the hunt. Our goal is to make the process as simple and transparent as possible while helping hunters get their trophies home and, hopefully, get their boots back on the ground in Africa sooner.”Once a safari is complete, TTS coordinates directly with the outfitter, arranges trophy collection nationwide, manages and coordinates the importation of trophies from neighboring countries when necessary, and delivers them to one of TTS's appointed professional taxidermists or to the client's preferred taxidermist.Hunters have three main choices based on where and how they prefer their trophies to be processed.Dipping & Packing enables trophies to be expertly ready for export and sent to the hunter's chosen tannery or taxidermist for processing and mounting at their location.Tanning allows capes and skins to be professionally tanned in South Africa before export, after which they can be delivered to the hunter's taxidermist for mounting.Complete Taxidermy offers professional trophy mounting services in South Africa, ensuring trophies are prepared before export and delivered to the hunter's trophy room.Once a client selects the option that best meets their needs, TTS advises on available export and shipping alternatives, including air and ocean freight. Throughout the process, TTS remains in contact with the hunter, providing a single point of contact rather than leaving the client to coordinate separately with outfitters, taxidermists, shipping agents, and other service providers.One of the most significant advantages of the TTS system is its cost.Through its relationships with contracted professional taxidermists, TTS offers highly competitive taxidermy pricing. While international freight rates are outside TTS's control, the considerable savings available on professional taxidermy can substantially reduce the combined cost of taxidermy and shipping.For hunters bringing home several animals from a safari, those savings can be significant. Instead of watching a large share of the next safari budget vanish into post-hunt expenses, hunters can put more of that money toward getting back to Africa.“Most hunters who experience Africa once want to return,” added Lendrum.“If we can help reduce the cost of getting their trophies home while also making the entire process easier, those savings can go toward the next hunt. Ultimately, we want our clients looking forward to their next African safari instead of worrying about the cost of getting the trophies from their last one home.”TTS was created around a simple concept: give hunters choices, help them control costs, and make the process of getting their trophies home as hassle-free as possible.Whether a hunter wants trophies dipped and packed for completion at home, professionally tanned before export, or fully mounted in South Africa, TTS coordinates the process from start to finish. The result is a unique one-stop service that combines professional trophy handling, competitive taxidermy pricing, multiple shipping options, and a single knowledgeable point of contact.Because the memories of an African safari should live on in the trophies brought home-not in the frustration and expense of transporting them.And when those savings help make the next safari possible, the sooner hunters can get their boots back on African soil.For more information about Taxidermy and Trophy Solutions, visit , email....About Taxidermy & Trophy ShippingTaxidermy & Trophy Shipping (TTS) provides comprehensive trophy management services for international hunters. From the field through preparation, documentation, export, import, shipping, and final delivery, TTS helps coordinate the complex journey of safari trophies to their final destination. By working with hunters throughout the process, TTS helps ensure that trophies are properly handled, creatively preserved, and delivered at a competitive cost.

Karen Leatherwood

Hunter Outdoor Communications

+1 804-539-6699

email us here

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Taxidermy & Trophy Shipping Helps Hunters Save More - and Get Back to Africa Sooner News Provided By Hunter Outdoor Communications September 28, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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