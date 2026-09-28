Sanjay Raut Attacks Maha CM, Says Fadnavis Going Out Of Way To 'Defend' CEC

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) The Shiv Sena(UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Monday launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, retaliating sharply against his recent remark that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had "lost his brain" for alleging large-scale voter list manipulation and electoral fraud.

Raut questioned who had actually lost their mental balance, demanding to know why top BJP leaders were acting as "defence lawyers" for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar instead of addressing the core issues raised by the Opposition. Raut aggressively countered CM Fadnavis's attempt to dismiss Rahul Gandhi's accusations.

He questioned the BJP's urge to shield the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging that the poll body has lost its constitutional independence and is operating under political influence. "Instead of debating who lost their mind, speak on the actual issue. Why is Devendra Fadnavis defending Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? Has the Election Commission hired him as its advocate?" he asked, alleging that the ruling party's desperate defence points towards a systemic cover-up.

Pointing to investigative news reports detailing internal dissent within the Election Commission, Raut noted that Rahul Gandhi was not the sole voice raising concerns. He referred to the media reports regarding procedural irregularities and internal friction among Election Commissioners. "Does Fadnavis lack basic political history, or is he deliberately ignoring facts?" he asked.

Comparing the three-member Election Commission to the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, Raut alleged that the commissioners pose together for photographs like Fadnavis and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, despite severe internal division. "Do they even share a working relationship? No. Just like CM Fadnavis and Dy CM Eknath Shinde stage photo-ops, these three Election Commissioners pose together for optics while the institution crumbles inside," Raut remarked.

Escalating his rhetoric, the MP accused the ruling dispensation of deploying state power and police forces to protect the poll panel chief from public protests. He alleged that the central leadership views the Chief Election Commissioner as a crucial tool for electoral manipulation, making his protection an absolute priority for the regime.

"Gyanesh Kumar has become a bone stuck in the government's throat. Protecting him has become their political necessity because he serves as the weapon to win elections through manipulation," Raut alleged. "They are using state machinery, police forces, and central security forces to suppress peaceful protests. But let me make one thing clear -- Gyanesh Kumar will have to go."

Extending his critique to state governance, Raut criticised CM Fadnavis over the government's response to the drought situation in Maharashtra. He hit out at the advice, asking citizens to cut down on personal expenses during severe distress.

"Instead of asking common citizens to cut back on expenses during a severe drought, why didn't Fadnavis direct his own political colleagues to stop their corruption?" he asked. "Had he shown the courage to rein in corruption within his administration, I would have conceded that he possesses a working mind."