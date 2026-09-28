Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Interstate Criminal, Foils Rs 1 Crore Extortion-Driven Elimination Plot

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended interstate criminal Harender Nagar alias KD, 33, in connection with an extortion conspiracy targeting a financier in Rohini, recovering two sophisticated illegal pistols and 14 live cartridges from his possession, officials said on Monday.

According to the Crime Branch, Nagar, son of Jaswant Singh and a resident of Bamba­wad village in Dadri tehsil of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore as protection money from a financier based in Rohini.

Police said that after the financier refused to pay the demanded amount, Nagar came to Delhi with the alleged intention of eliminating him, posing a serious threat to his life and security.

During the operation, police recovered two sophisticated illegal pistols and 14 live cartridges from Nagar's possession.

The accused was also allegedly wanted in connection with a major gold robbery case registered at Baldev Nagar police station in Ambala, Haryana, in which approximately 1.5 kg of gold jewellery was allegedly looted from a van on August 18.

Police said Nagar disclosed his association with the Bhau Gang and named his associate Deepak as the alleged supplier of the recovered arms and ammunition. He was also found to have previously been involved in four criminal cases registered in Delhi and Haryana.

According to the Crime Branch, the arrest is part of its efforts to identify and apprehend criminals allegedly involved in interstate activities, including extortion, robbery and planned violence.

On September 9, SI Sumit and HC Rambir received specific information regarding the presence of Harender Nagar alias KD, who had allegedly made threatening and extortion calls to a financier, Ajay Yadav alias Boss, a resident of Sector 7, Rohini, and demanded Rs 1 crore as protection money.

The information was immediately shared with senior officers, following which directions were issued to trace and apprehend the accused.

According to the information received by the police, Nagar had allegedly come to Delhi with the intention of eliminating the financier after he refused to pay the protection money that had been demanded.

Acting on the information and through technical surveillance, the dedicated team reached Sector 24, Rohini, near a drain, and took strategic positions.

At around 10:45 p.m., on a tip off by a secret informer, the team apprehended a man who was identified as Harender Nagar alias KD, 33, son of Jaswant Singh and a resident of Dadri tehsil in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

During a search, police recovered a sophisticated pistol along with five live cartridges from the pocket of his jeans. Another illegal sophisticated pistol along with four live cartridges was recovered from his bag, while five additional live cartridges were also recovered from his possession.

The recovered arms and ammunition were seized through a seizure memo.

Subsequently, FIR No. 217/26 under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Crime Branch police station, and Nagar was arrested in the case.

During sustained interrogation, police said Nagar disclosed that he, along with his associate Deepak, had allegedly hatched a conspiracy to extort money from financier Ajay Yadav alias Boss.

During interrogation, Nagar also disclosed his involvement in a gold robbery conspiracy in Ambala, Haryana.

According to his alleged disclosure, he, along with his associates Deepak, Chhotu and others, had planned to rob gold jewellery while it was being transported in a van.

Police said that in pursuance of the alleged plan, Nagar and five associates robbed approximately 1.5 kg of gold jewellery from a van in Ambala on August 18, 2026.

The accused disclosed that the robbed gold jewellery was taken by his associate Deepak for disposal or sale. Police further said that three to four of his associates had already been arrested in Haryana.

Nagar also disclosed that Deepak was associated with the Bhau Gang and that he had joined him. He further disclosed that the illegal arms and ammunition recovered from his possession had allegedly been provided by Deepak, who is residing in Narela, Delhi.

Information regarding Nagar's arrest was immediately shared with the concerned police station in Ambala, Haryana.

A team of the Crime Investigation Agency, Haryana, subsequently reached Delhi and interrogated the accused regarding the Ambala gold robbery case.

The Investigating Officer moved an application seeking transit remand of the accused before the court. However, the court directed that the application be moved before the court concerned. Accordingly, Nagar was sent to judicial custody for seven days.

Further investigation is underway.