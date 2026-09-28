'Drama Nahi Karne Ka Hai': Maid Allegedly Caught Stealing, Employer's Next Move Divides Internet WATCH Video

A video of a homeowner addressing a housekeeper who was reportedly caught stealing from the house has gone viral on social media, starting a discussion about how to handle these kinds of disagreements in the home. On the video, the employer can be heard telling the woman, "Drama nahi karne ka hai," as she tells her to finish the work and get paid for the days she worked at the house.

The housekeeper is seen on her knees in front of the boss, her hands clasped, and she seems to apologise over and over again. The employer stays standing and seems to be taking care of things and papers at a side table before talking to her about the deal. The claims that went along with the video said that the woman was caught stealing from the house. According to reports, the homeowner chose not to challenge her in public or call the police, but instead paid her and let her leave.

The video appears to show the employer asking the woman to complete the necessary formalities and take the payment due for the days she had worked. The worker is subsequently seen standing and interacting with the employer.

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A domestic worker was reportedly caught stealing from a house. Instead of confronting or humiliating her publicly, the homeowner allegedly paid her pending wages and let her leave Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 27, 2026

Some people on social media praised the homeowner for handling the alleged incident without getting violent or getting into a public fight, while others questioned the post's very premise.

A big issue that was talked about was the fact that the interaction was recorded and posted online, and the domestic worker's face was said to be visible. Comments questioned why the video was recorded and why the woman's face was not blurred. Some users also pointed out the apparent contradiction between describing the incident as a private resolution while allowing footage of the woman to circulate widely online.