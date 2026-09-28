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Hurricane Polo Bears Down on Baja as Evacuations Begin
(MENAFN) Hurricane Polo is on course to strike Mexico's Pacific coast in Baja California Sur state Monday night, forecasters said, even as the storm has weakened to a Category 3.
The popular tourist destination faces heavy rain and sustained winds of 60 to 80 mph (97 to 129 kph).
At 11 a.m. EDT (1500GMT) Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center placed Polo roughly 200 miles (322 kilometers) off the Baja California coast. The storm was moving north-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph), with sustained winds of 125 mph (201 kph).
AccuWeather expects Polo to keep losing strength and reach shore as a Category 1 hurricane. The forecaster cautioned that even at that intensity, the storm could topple trees and power lines and cause structural damage.
Authorities along Mexico's Pacific coast have already responded to the heavy rain, powerful winds and high surf by ordering evacuations, closing ports and suspending classes. In the resort city of San Jose del Cabo, officials have restricted beach access because of large waves and hazardous surf.
Polo is expected to dump 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rain on parts of Baja California, raising the risk of life-threatening flooding and mudslides. The storm is then forecast to cross the Gulf of California and push into the northern states of Sonora and Chihuahua.
The popular tourist destination faces heavy rain and sustained winds of 60 to 80 mph (97 to 129 kph).
At 11 a.m. EDT (1500GMT) Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center placed Polo roughly 200 miles (322 kilometers) off the Baja California coast. The storm was moving north-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph), with sustained winds of 125 mph (201 kph).
AccuWeather expects Polo to keep losing strength and reach shore as a Category 1 hurricane. The forecaster cautioned that even at that intensity, the storm could topple trees and power lines and cause structural damage.
Authorities along Mexico's Pacific coast have already responded to the heavy rain, powerful winds and high surf by ordering evacuations, closing ports and suspending classes. In the resort city of San Jose del Cabo, officials have restricted beach access because of large waves and hazardous surf.
Polo is expected to dump 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rain on parts of Baja California, raising the risk of life-threatening flooding and mudslides. The storm is then forecast to cross the Gulf of California and push into the northern states of Sonora and Chihuahua.
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