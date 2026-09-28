403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mastercard’s Dreamonomics Report finds SMEs in EEMEA are prioritizing growth, new technologies and cyberthreat protection
(MENAFN- OMC) Small businesses are looking ahead with ambitions for growth — but they are also preparing for the pressure that comes when opportunity arrives. Mastercard’s Dreamonomics report offers a new global view of the forces reshaping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) perceptions and approach to growth.
The research shows that SMEs in the EEMEA region (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) are among the most likely to prioritize faster growth, even at the expense of stability. They are also among the most likely to use cybersecurity tools today.
Findings from the Dreamonomics Report for the EEMEA region
•Stability still trumps speed: Six in ten (59%) SMEs in EEMEA (against seven in 10 globally) say they prioritize stability and predictability over fast growth.
•Customer depth elevated above customer reach: Over half (54%) of SMEs in EEMEA would rather build deep customer relationships than reach as many customers as possible.
•Cybersecurity is becoming a growth enabler: 78% of SMEs prioritize protection from cyber threats and 42% already use cybersecurity tools today, the highest of any region surveyed.
•EEMEA is leaning into new technologies: 77% of SMEs are excited about AI’s potential vs 70% globally, especially in fraud and security protection (49% vs 41% globally).
•Leaders in digital assets adoption: SMEs in the EEMEA region are also more likely to use emerging payment methods, including cryptocurrency and stablecoins.
“Across the EEMEA region it’s inspiring to see how small businesses keep pursuing ambitious dreams to grow into their full potential. Mastercard’s infrastructure enables them to continue embracing new technologies towards realizing those dreams. This research shows that many are embracing new technologies, adopting digital assets and prioritizing AI-powered security protection. We believe in the power of technology, continuous digital advancement and partnership to create progress, build trust and support their growth,” said Onur Kursun, executive vice president, Commercial and New Payment Flows, EEMEA, Mastercard.
Earlier this year, in response to the instability in the Middle East, Mastercard launched Built Small. Moving Strong. a regional resilience and support program to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) navigate rising costs, supply chain issues, and economic changes. It has galvanized a coordinated, ecosystem-led approach that combines financial tools and digital enablement to help SMEs maintain continuity while strengthening long-term resilience. The platform also supports Mastercard’s commitment to connect and protect 500 million people and small businesses on their pathways to financial health by 2030.
As small businesses prepare for what growth may demand next, Mastercard brings the connected system of insights, tools and solutions to help SMEs power every payment, protect every step and propel every dream — support for the realities of running and growing a business today.
The research shows that SMEs in the EEMEA region (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) are among the most likely to prioritize faster growth, even at the expense of stability. They are also among the most likely to use cybersecurity tools today.
Findings from the Dreamonomics Report for the EEMEA region
•Stability still trumps speed: Six in ten (59%) SMEs in EEMEA (against seven in 10 globally) say they prioritize stability and predictability over fast growth.
•Customer depth elevated above customer reach: Over half (54%) of SMEs in EEMEA would rather build deep customer relationships than reach as many customers as possible.
•Cybersecurity is becoming a growth enabler: 78% of SMEs prioritize protection from cyber threats and 42% already use cybersecurity tools today, the highest of any region surveyed.
•EEMEA is leaning into new technologies: 77% of SMEs are excited about AI’s potential vs 70% globally, especially in fraud and security protection (49% vs 41% globally).
•Leaders in digital assets adoption: SMEs in the EEMEA region are also more likely to use emerging payment methods, including cryptocurrency and stablecoins.
“Across the EEMEA region it’s inspiring to see how small businesses keep pursuing ambitious dreams to grow into their full potential. Mastercard’s infrastructure enables them to continue embracing new technologies towards realizing those dreams. This research shows that many are embracing new technologies, adopting digital assets and prioritizing AI-powered security protection. We believe in the power of technology, continuous digital advancement and partnership to create progress, build trust and support their growth,” said Onur Kursun, executive vice president, Commercial and New Payment Flows, EEMEA, Mastercard.
Earlier this year, in response to the instability in the Middle East, Mastercard launched Built Small. Moving Strong. a regional resilience and support program to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) navigate rising costs, supply chain issues, and economic changes. It has galvanized a coordinated, ecosystem-led approach that combines financial tools and digital enablement to help SMEs maintain continuity while strengthening long-term resilience. The platform also supports Mastercard’s commitment to connect and protect 500 million people and small businesses on their pathways to financial health by 2030.
As small businesses prepare for what growth may demand next, Mastercard brings the connected system of insights, tools and solutions to help SMEs power every payment, protect every step and propel every dream — support for the realities of running and growing a business today.
OMC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment