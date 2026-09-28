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Oman Sail and bp Oman launch third edition of SailFree Programme
(MENAFN- omansail) Oman Sail and bp Oman have officially launched the third edition of the SailFree Programme following a contract signing ceremony. The extension builds upon a successful partnership has already seen hundreds of persons with disabilities from across Oman discover the sport, represent the nation internationally, and embark upon a life free of obstacles on the water.
The agreement was signed at the Children’s Public Library by Najla Zuhair Al Jamali, President of bp Oman, and Dr. Khamis Salim Al Jabri, CEO of Oman Sail.
Designed to foster personal growth, social integration, and competitive excellence, the third edition of SailFree will focus on enhancing participants' technical sailing abilities, independence, and life skills. The programme provides a structured pathway for participants to progress from introductory sessions to advanced training, creating opportunities to represent Oman at regional and international levels.
Through a safe, accessible, and adaptive learning environment, SailFree continues to champion equal opportunities, promote teamwork and leadership, and raise community awareness regarding the capabilities of persons with disabilities. d
Khamis Al Anbouri, Acting Commercial Director of Oman Sail, said, "We are delighted to extend our partnership with bp Oman for the third edition of SailFree. This initiative has consistently demonstrated the transformative power of sport, breaking barriers and creating genuine opportunities for inclusion. By refining technical skills and nurturing essential life attributes like confidence and independence, we are not only building competitive athletes capable of representing Oman on the global stage but also reinforcing our commitment to an inclusive society where sailing is truly accessible to all."
Ibrahim Al Hinai, Social investment manager at bp Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, added: "Continuing our support for the SailFree Programme aligns perfectly with our dedication to social investment and sustainable community development. Over previous editions, SailFree has proven to be a powerful vehicle for empowerment and social inclusion. We are proud to stand alongside Oman Sail in providing a safe and inspiring platform that encourages participants to unlock their potential, build resilience, and showcase their talents locally and internationally."
Launched in 2019, the SailFree Programme stands as the region’s pioneering para sailing initiative, having introduced hundreds of individuals with physical impairments to the sport while establishing a clear model for athletic development and social integration.
The power of sailing in driving inclusion was demonstrated when Oman Sail hosted the first edition of the World Sailing Inclusion Championships at the Mussanah Sailing School in 2025. A team from SailFree shared the waters with over 100 sailors from around the world, many of whom were taking part in an international regatta for the first time.
The agreement was signed at the Children’s Public Library by Najla Zuhair Al Jamali, President of bp Oman, and Dr. Khamis Salim Al Jabri, CEO of Oman Sail.
Designed to foster personal growth, social integration, and competitive excellence, the third edition of SailFree will focus on enhancing participants' technical sailing abilities, independence, and life skills. The programme provides a structured pathway for participants to progress from introductory sessions to advanced training, creating opportunities to represent Oman at regional and international levels.
Through a safe, accessible, and adaptive learning environment, SailFree continues to champion equal opportunities, promote teamwork and leadership, and raise community awareness regarding the capabilities of persons with disabilities. d
Khamis Al Anbouri, Acting Commercial Director of Oman Sail, said, "We are delighted to extend our partnership with bp Oman for the third edition of SailFree. This initiative has consistently demonstrated the transformative power of sport, breaking barriers and creating genuine opportunities for inclusion. By refining technical skills and nurturing essential life attributes like confidence and independence, we are not only building competitive athletes capable of representing Oman on the global stage but also reinforcing our commitment to an inclusive society where sailing is truly accessible to all."
Ibrahim Al Hinai, Social investment manager at bp Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, added: "Continuing our support for the SailFree Programme aligns perfectly with our dedication to social investment and sustainable community development. Over previous editions, SailFree has proven to be a powerful vehicle for empowerment and social inclusion. We are proud to stand alongside Oman Sail in providing a safe and inspiring platform that encourages participants to unlock their potential, build resilience, and showcase their talents locally and internationally."
Launched in 2019, the SailFree Programme stands as the region’s pioneering para sailing initiative, having introduced hundreds of individuals with physical impairments to the sport while establishing a clear model for athletic development and social integration.
The power of sailing in driving inclusion was demonstrated when Oman Sail hosted the first edition of the World Sailing Inclusion Championships at the Mussanah Sailing School in 2025. A team from SailFree shared the waters with over 100 sailors from around the world, many of whom were taking part in an international regatta for the first time.
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