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LG ELECTRONICS HIGHLIGHTS HVAC RETROFITTING AS A KEY PATHWAY TO MORE ENERGY-EFFICIENT BUILDINGS ACROSS THE GCC
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) As the GCC continues to focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, improving the performance of existing buildings is becoming an important consideration for building owners and facility managers. Retrofitting heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems can provide an opportunity to improve energy efficiency while supporting broader sustainability goals.
Retrofitting for greater efficiency and performance
HVAC systems play an important role in the operation of buildings across the GCC, where cooling demand is high. Over time, aging or inefficient systems can contribute to higher energy consumption and operating costs, making system upgrades an important consideration for businesses looking to improve building performance.
HVAC retrofitting can help address these challenges by improving system efficiency, performance and reliability, while also supporting the extension of equipment lifecycle. For building owners and facility managers, this makes retrofit an opportunity to improve existing infrastructure while addressing operational priorities.
Supporting more sustainable buildings
Improving the energy efficiency of existing buildings can also contribute to wider sustainability and decarbonization goals across the GCC. By reducing building energy consumption, HVAC upgrades can support efforts to improve the overall efficiency of commercial spaces.
Smart controls, inverter technology and more efficient system management can further support this transition by helping cooling systems operate in line with actual building requirements. This approach positions HVAC retrofitting not only as a sustainability initiative, but also as a practical business investment with the potential to support long-term operational savings.
“Our work across the region spans a diverse range of facilities, from educational institutions and labour accommodation to residential buildings and commercial properties, where aging air-conditioning systems can be upgraded with more energy-efficient technologies, including inverter-driven HVAC solutions and intelligent controls. By modernizing existing systems rather than relying solely on new construction, building owners and facility managers can reduce energy consumption, improve operational efficiency and create more comfortable indoor environments. This is where retrofitting can make a meaningful contribution to the G’C’s wider energy-efficiency and sustainability ambiti”ns.” Michael (Yong Joon) Park, VP ES Company MEA, LG Electronics.
LG solutions designed for HVAC modernization
LG offers HVAC solutions that can support building owners and facility managers looking to improve the efficiency and performance of existing commercial spaces. The LG MULTI V 5 VRF system is designed for commercial applications where flexibility and optimized cooling performance are important. Its energy-efficient operation and intelligent controls can support HVAC modernization while providing flexibility across different spaces and usage requirements.
For larger commercial applications, LG Inverter Chillers use inverter technology to optimize cooling output according to actual building demand. This can support more efficient system operation and help businesses manage energy use as part of their broader building efficiency goals.
As the GCC continues to advance its focus on energy-efficient buildings and sustainable urban development, HVAC retrofitting offers a practical pathway for improving existing building infrastructure. By upgrading inefficient systems and adopting more efficient technologies and management approaches, building owners and facility managers can support improved performance, operational efficiency and longer-term sustainability goals.
Retrofitting for greater efficiency and performance
HVAC systems play an important role in the operation of buildings across the GCC, where cooling demand is high. Over time, aging or inefficient systems can contribute to higher energy consumption and operating costs, making system upgrades an important consideration for businesses looking to improve building performance.
HVAC retrofitting can help address these challenges by improving system efficiency, performance and reliability, while also supporting the extension of equipment lifecycle. For building owners and facility managers, this makes retrofit an opportunity to improve existing infrastructure while addressing operational priorities.
Supporting more sustainable buildings
Improving the energy efficiency of existing buildings can also contribute to wider sustainability and decarbonization goals across the GCC. By reducing building energy consumption, HVAC upgrades can support efforts to improve the overall efficiency of commercial spaces.
Smart controls, inverter technology and more efficient system management can further support this transition by helping cooling systems operate in line with actual building requirements. This approach positions HVAC retrofitting not only as a sustainability initiative, but also as a practical business investment with the potential to support long-term operational savings.
“Our work across the region spans a diverse range of facilities, from educational institutions and labour accommodation to residential buildings and commercial properties, where aging air-conditioning systems can be upgraded with more energy-efficient technologies, including inverter-driven HVAC solutions and intelligent controls. By modernizing existing systems rather than relying solely on new construction, building owners and facility managers can reduce energy consumption, improve operational efficiency and create more comfortable indoor environments. This is where retrofitting can make a meaningful contribution to the G’C’s wider energy-efficiency and sustainability ambiti”ns.” Michael (Yong Joon) Park, VP ES Company MEA, LG Electronics.
LG solutions designed for HVAC modernization
LG offers HVAC solutions that can support building owners and facility managers looking to improve the efficiency and performance of existing commercial spaces. The LG MULTI V 5 VRF system is designed for commercial applications where flexibility and optimized cooling performance are important. Its energy-efficient operation and intelligent controls can support HVAC modernization while providing flexibility across different spaces and usage requirements.
For larger commercial applications, LG Inverter Chillers use inverter technology to optimize cooling output according to actual building demand. This can support more efficient system operation and help businesses manage energy use as part of their broader building efficiency goals.
As the GCC continues to advance its focus on energy-efficient buildings and sustainable urban development, HVAC retrofitting offers a practical pathway for improving existing building infrastructure. By upgrading inefficient systems and adopting more efficient technologies and management approaches, building owners and facility managers can support improved performance, operational efficiency and longer-term sustainability goals.
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